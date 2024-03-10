Former WWE star set to address fans on AEW Collision following a string of failures

The last month hasn't been very fun for a certain former AEW World Tag Team Champion, and he's set to address the fans on tonight's episode of Collision after a series of unfortunate losses.

FTR's Dax Harwood has been feuding with Jon Moxley and The Blackpool Combat Club for weeks. The 39-year-old has faced off with the stable both in singles action and alongside his partner, Cash Wheeler. However, he hasn't managed to score a single victory against the violent faction in their current feud.

Despite managing to snag a time-limit draw against Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli on the February 21 episode of Dynamite, Harwood seems to be feeling pretty down at the moment. He took to X to announce that he and Cash will speak to the fans tonight on Collision:

"Lost to Mox. Lost 6 Man to BCC. Lost tag match to Mox & Claudio. Lost a lot of blood. You’ll hear from us, in the ring, with the great Tony Schiavone, TONIGHT on #AEWCollision," Dax wrote.

You can check out the tweet here.

Sting responds to touching tribute from AEW's Dax Harwood

Last Sunday saw the final match and retirement of the legendary Sting. The Icon and his partner, Darby Allin, defeated The Young Bucks at Revolution to retain their Tag Team Championship.

Afterward, Sting was shown love and respect through tributes from countless wrestling stars. One of them was from Dax Harwood, who posted an image of himself with The Icon on X.

The Stinger responded with a fist bump, returning the appreciation to Harwood:

Expand Tweet

Dax is a two-time AEW World Tag Team Champion. Now that the tag titles have been vacated following Sting's retirement, he and Cash Wheeler have a clear path back to the gold, but they'll have to go through a grueling tournament to get there.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you think FTR will win the tag titles for the third time? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion