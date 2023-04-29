Former WWE United States Champion seemingly squashes rumor about contract expiry

A former WWE United States Champion seems to have taken a shot at fans with regard to the rumors about his contract expiry. The star in question is top AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

The former WWE NXT Champion has been absent from AEW since November of last year. He was suspended by Tony Khan following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevera.

There have been several reports that Andrade El Idolo's contract was coming to an end. It was also rumored that he was headed to WWE to join his wife, former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The AEW star took to Twitter to share a cryptic message seemingly questioning the rumors. The tweet was a GIF of the former WWE Superstar asking the question "how do you know?"

It is to be noted that during a recent interview, Andrade himself let it slip that his contract was coming to an end soon.

"I'm with AEW, to make it clear. Soon, my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio... He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio," Andrade El Idolo said. [H/T - WrestlingNews]

The former WWE Superstar praised two young AEW talents

The 33-year-old star recently took to Twitter to appreciate some of the young talents in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The two stars were FTW Champion Hook and Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

El Idolo praised the two stars and wished that he could wrestle them one day inside the squared circle.

"2 talents with a great future. @boy_myth_legend @730hook Hopefully in the future we will see each other in a ring as a parther and rivals…. good luck Chicos!!!" Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

Popular AEW star Preston Vance recently revealed that Andrade was the reason for him removing his mask and leaving the Dark Oder.

