"He clearly doesn't want to be there," "Not a good sign" - Fans call for 33-year-old star to go back to Triple H and WWE

The wrestling world wants a former WWE Superstar to return to the Stamford-based promotion and reunite with Triple H. The star in question is AEW star Andrade El Idolo.
The 33-year-old star was granted his release from WWE back in 2021. The same year he showed up on AEW. He had wrestled in a handful of matches. A few months back, he reportedly got into a backstage fight with Sammy Guevera on Dynamite and thus was asked to leave the arena. He has been absent ever since.
Last month it was announced that the Jacksonville-based promotion will be hosting a brand-new show called Collision from June 17th. It was also revealed that Andrade El Idolo will be featured on the show, and he also shared a video following the announcement.
On the Dynamite prior to the announcement of the new show, former TNT Champion Miro and former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa showed up. They walked into Tony Khan's office teasing their move to Collision.
According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the former WWE NXT Champion was also slated to be making an appearance in the same manner. But he refused to do so.
As the report went viral, wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same.
People felt that he was hinting at the fact that he is not interested in being part of the roster and thus he should return to WWE and join hands with Triple H once again.
People also felt that El Idolo's attitude was added proof that he is difficult to work with. They also believed that he would be causing more problems within the company and thus should be released as soon as possible.
Former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo reportedly to miss Forbidden Door
As mentioned earlier, El Idolo is set to make his return to AEW on June 17th. But according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he is most likely to miss the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
“It looks like Andrade will be ready for the Collision debut since he booked himself in a match on 6/15 in Mexico. It’s an independent date, not with AAA or CMLL. His situation is interesting because last year New Japan wouldn’t let him on Forbidden Door because CMLL said he was an AAA wrestler, even though Kenny Omega actually is the former AAA world champion and he is headlining TripleMania in a title match weeks after Forbidden Door but he’s fine not only to work Forbidden Door but for New Japan in Japan." (H/T WrestleTalk)
Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson recently challenged Kazuchika Okada to a match and the match would most likely take place at the upcoming Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.
Are you excited about Andrade El Idolo's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.
