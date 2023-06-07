"He doesn't have the head for it?" - Wrestling legend blames Jon Moxley for ruining 4-time WWE Champion's AEW run

Wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently took a sly dig at Jon Moxley while sharing his thoughts on Bryan Danielson's run in AEW.

The American Dragon has proved to be one of the valuable assets to AEW since joining the bloated roster in late 2021. While Bryan has failed to capture the coveted world championship at every turn, he has consistently put on stellar matches.

Any wrestler who has been in the ring with him has come out of the match looking like a star. Wheeler Yuta is chief among them, who later became part of The Blackpool Combat Club. The faction has become a force to be reckoned with, having bested The Elite in an Anary in the Arena match at Double or Nothing this year.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette explained how Bryan Danielson's association with Jon Moxley had derailed his AEW run:

"We love Bryan Danielson's work in the ring, or we have until he became a bloodthirsty maniac with the plumber [Jon Moxley]. He was best in the world a short time ago in AEW. But is he another one of these guys that you shouldn't let him do his own thing as far as anything other than wrestling? That he doesn't have the head for it," Cornette said.

Cornette believes the multi-time WWE Champion is wasting his talent by competing in gimmick matches:

"I guess it's contagious. It's the generational the age of these people, or he has had a bunch of concussions, but he's, instead of trying to teach other people the way to do it right, he gets a kick out of just jacking around like everybody else. I don't know why you'd want to waste that kind of talent. Nobody can do what he can do in the ring, and he wants to be out fighting out in the crowd doing fake fight walking and have people pat him on the back," he added. [1:22 - 5:45]

What's next for Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in AEW?

Hot on the heels of his Double or Nothing triumph, Bryan Danielson will lock horns with Kazuchika Okada at the forthcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II.

Last week, The American Dragon appeared at Dominion via titantron to lay down a challenge for The Rainmaker. Earlier today, a press conference aired on AEW's Youtube channel featuring NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi, who officially confirmed the blockbuster dream match for the crossover event.

As for Jon Moxley, he and the Blackpool Combat Club members are gearing up for a trios match against CHAOS on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. Will The Rainmaker make his presence felt? Fans must tune in to the show to find out.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes