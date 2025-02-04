"He'll be MJF's new muscle," ''Would be great" - Fans react to the possibility of ex-WWE star signing with AEW

Former WWE star Elijah (FKA Elias) recently hinted at joining AEW and ROH. The tease also led fans to believe he might not be the only one to join Tony Khan's roster, as Bishop Dyer (FKA Baron Corbin) might accompany him.

The Stamford-based promotion let go of the erstwhile Elias in September 2023. Since then he's been performing in the independent circuit. The former WWE 24/7 Champion recently shared a video of himself with The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) on his Instagram account, hinting at joining Tony Khan's promotion.

Dutch and Vincent are signed to Tony Khan's promotions, AEW and ROH, but they primarily compete in Ring of Honor. They have made a few appearances on Saturday Night Collision.

Reacting to the former Elias' video, a fan on X pointed out that he might also bring the erstwhile Corbin to Tony Khan's company. Corbin, who now performs under the ring name Bishop Dyer, departed the Sports Entertainment juggernaut last November when the company did not renew his deal after his contract expired.

While some fans love the idea of the erstwhile King Corbin joining All Elite Wrestling, a few people want him to stay away from the promotion. One fan even suggested the former NXT Tag Team Champion could be Maxwell Jacob Friedman's ''new muscle.''

"Baron Corbin would be great in AEW," a fan wrote.

''Would love this!'' another fan wrote.

This user wrote, "L take; low-key, he should go so he can prove the Fed wrong."

Former AEW World Champion MJF is currently feuding with Jeff Jarrett

Earlier this year, Jeff Jarrett revealed that he had signed his final contract with the Jacksonville-based company. The contract will run for a year. Double J also expressed his desire to become the AEW World Champion before he hung up his wrestling boots.

MJF later offered to help The Last Outlaw accomplish his dream but asked for the first shot at the championship in return, should Jarrett claim the title. The WWE veteran rejected his offer, which irked The Salt of The Earth. They have since traded verbal shots a few times.

It will be interesting to see if The Wolf of Wrestling and The Last Outlaw battle inside the squared circle in the coming months.

