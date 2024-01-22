"I'd pick my teeth with his bones" - AEW star calls out Adam Copeland

AEW stars are lining up for a shot at Adam Copeland in his Cope Open. Now one of the company's toughest wrestlers has called the wrestling legend out for a match.

Former WWE Superstar Edge began issuing open challenges earlier this month. Since then, the Cope Open has led to Copeland defeating Griff Garrison, Lee Moriarty, and Dante Martin in the past three AEW Collision episodes.

The Butcher took to X today to request a match with The Ultimate Opportunist. The 46-year-old also issued a brutal warning to the WWE Hall of Famer.

"I’d love to see if @RatedRCope would give a real genuine brawler, bare knuckle monster like myself a chance at the Cope Challenge. I’d smear him across that canvas and pick my teeth with his bones. #cavemanofthefuture," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Butcher has worked only 8 singles matches since he and The Blade joined AEW in December 2019. His last one-on-one bout was a loss to International Champion Orange Cassidy on March 29, 2023.

Copeland has not responded to The Butcher as of this writing. The Cope Open will continue on this week's AEW Dynamite as he faces Minoru Suzuki. This will be the first-ever match between the Canadian and Japanese icons.

Adam Copeland reacts to criticism from AEW fans

The Rated R Superstar kicked off his Cope Open series of open challenges earlier this month. Adam Copeland faced Griff Garrison on AEW Collision and won in just over 6 minutes.

There was significant criticism on social media after the Copeland vs. Garrison match. Copeland appeared on Busted Open Radio and addressed negative feedback about the finish and the length of the match.

"So if I can get in there with Griff Garrison, what is a 30-second match gonna do for Griff Garrison? [...] Well, now you add in the element of the story, like, Copeland took this kid maybe a little lightly, and there’s something to him. It’s also an opportunity for him to get on a microphone. It’s an opportunity for reps in front of an audience that will have eyes actually watching because there’s a character in there that they know. That, to me, is all that needs to be said," he said.

Copeland continued:

"If he can get in there and we have five minutes of time in there, I feel like he can learn more in the five minutes than he would in probably 200 matches with people of the same experience. I know that sounds kind of cocky and egotistical, but that’s the way it was for me when I was his age," he said.

After Garrison, Copeland won open challenge matches against Lee Moriarty, at just over 11 matches, and then Dante Martin, which went almost 12 minutes. The WWE Hall of Famer will continue the Cope Open against Minoru Suzuki on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

What do you think of Adam Copeland's open challenge series? Who do you want to see face Copeland next? Sound off in the comment section below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.