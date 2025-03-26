"I have a lot to get off my chest" - Top star shares cryptic message ahead of AEW Dynamite

A former AEW champion has some explaining to do after his controversial actions last week. FTR's Dax Harwood has hinted that he has a lot to get off his chest on tonight's Dynamite.

Ad

FTR has been allied with Adam Copeland for months, and The Rated-R Superstar has counted on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler having his back against the Death Riders. However, last week on Dynamite, Cope lost his brutal Street Fight against Jon Moxley.

Dax, Cash, and Willow Nightingale were there to console him, or so it seemed. But when the WWE Hall of Famer reached out for help getting up, Harwood didn't take his hand. Instead, the former World Tag Team Champion walked away.

Ad

Trending

This was just another concerning development in what looks to be an imminent heel turn for the tag team specialist. Dax Harwood took to X/Twitter today to announce that he's got some things to say on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

"A lifetime worth of memories, all in one moment. Tonight, I have a lot to get off my chest. #AEWDynamite," wrote Harwood.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rated-FTR will have a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone on AEW Dynamite

There is obviously some tension brewing within Rated-FTR, but whether Dax Harwood is the only one who's ready to snap is currently unknown. After ignoring Cope last week, he brushed off his longtime tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, as well.

Fans might finally get a glimpse into Dax Harwood's mindset on tonight's Dynamite. The promotion has announced that Harwood, Wheeler, and Cope are scheduled to sit down with Tony Schiavone for an interview:

Ad

"THIS WEDNESDAY 3/26! #AEWDynamite St. Paul, MN LIVE at 8ET/7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax @DaxFTR walked out on @RatedRCope, @CashWheelerFTR + @willowwrestles after last week's Street Fight for the AEW World Title, and THIS WEDNESDAY @TonySchiavone24 sits down with Rated FTR."

Expand Tweet

Fans are nervous about the outcome of this interview, with many predicting that Harwood might turn to the dark side. Whether he betrays his friends tonight remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback