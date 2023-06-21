"I’m so excited!" "We will be watching" - Twitter reacts ahead of 3-time WWE Champion's return to Tony Khan's company 

A former WWE Superstar seems set to return to AEW soon following a brief spell away from the promotion. Fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the news.

Saraya's importance to women's wrestling cannot be overstated. In many ways, she paved the way for the type of presentation we see in the women's divisions of several promotions today. That is why fans were heartbroken when she was forced to prematurely retire in WWE due to injuries.

However, she has since made a return to action and signed with Tony Khan's AEW. Although her in-ring time has been limited, she has been an important part of the women's locker room and is heavily featured on television as a part of The Outcasts alongside Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

The Anti-Diva has been absent from the promotion for several weeks now, but the latest reports suggest that she will likely return imminently.

- @FightfulSelect Saraya is expected to be back in AEW imminently. Saraya is expected to be back in AEW imminently. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/3fVGyqYO9E

Given Saraya's undeniable star power, it comes as no surprise that many fans are more than happy to have her back. Twitter users shared their excitement about the former WWE Divas Champion's return.

With the Forbidden Door and All In pay-per-views rapidly approaching, many are expecting Saraya to feature on these shows in some capacity, especially with the latter taking place in her home country of England.

Only time will tell what is in store for the ever-popular star. Nonetheless, many fans will be grateful just to have her back on their television screens.

The evolution of The Outcasts: Former WWE stars cause chaos in AEW

When Saraya joined AEW, she was immediately pitted against Britt Baker. In many ways, this laid the foundation for what fans could expect from the two stars over the coming months.

The two are still feuding today, with Baker and Jamie Hayter front-lining the "AEW Homegrowns" to eliminate the threat that is The Outcasts. Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and Saraya are all former WWE Superstars. The group united with the intention of causing chaos and taking over their new company's women's division.

Thus far, the faction has been somewhat successful in fulfilling its goals. Storm is the current AEW Women's Champion, having defeated Jamie Hayter at the recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

In terms of chaos, the group has made backstage assaults and humiliating their adversaries a staple of their M.O. They often use the numbers game to their advantage and embarrass their opponents by tagging them with green spray paint after matches.

While many would argue that the group got off to a slow start, it seems as though they have now hit their groove and are among the most entertaining acts on AEW programming.

