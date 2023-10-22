"I'm focused!!!!!" - Former WWE champion shares a message ahead of return on AEW Collision

This week's episode of AEW Collision is stacked with talent and exciting matchups, including a Memphis Street Fight between Eddie Kingston and Jeff Jarrett, an AEW World Tag Team Championship bout, and the much-anticipated singles match between Bryan Danielson and Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade vs. Danielson has been built up as a 'dream match' and has many fans excited. Both stars are considered top-tier ring technicians, and the bout promises to be filled with hard-hitting action.

Andrade El Idolo took to social media ahead of tonight's Collision to hype up the match. The Mexican star shared a photo showing off his physique and declared that he is focused on the formidable task ahead:

"I'm focused!!!!! See you tonight in #AEWCollision From MEMPHIS TENNESSEE @AEW 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼," wrote Andrade.

Expand Tweet

AEW Collision airs tonight at 8e/7c on TNT.

Andrade has been a prominent star on AEW Collision

Andrade El Idolo spent several months on the shelf after tearing his pec in September last year. Despite rumors that he was trying to get out of his contract with All Elite Wrestling after a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara, the Mexican star returned in June of this year and has been one of the top names on the Saturday show ever since.

The former WWE United States Champion has enjoyed a string of victories since his return but recently lost his first singles match in 522 days to Bullet Club Gold's Jay White after Juice Robinson blindsided him.

He managed to bounce back on September 30 with a win against Robinson, but it looks like the 33-year-old has his work cut out for him tonight as he faces off with The Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson.

It's unknown whether Bullet Club Gold will make their presence known during the bout, but if they interfere, AEW might have another full-blown faction war on its hands.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo will be able to defeat Bryan Danielson on tonight's episode of AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section below!