"It just looks stupid and phony" - Jim Cornette sides with WWE veteran in Jon Moxley criticism

In the wake of Bret Hart's recent comments about Jon Moxley and AEW's product, Jim Cornette has shared his opinion on the matter and sided with the WWE Hall of Famer.

In an interview with HNLive, Bret Hart criticized Jon Moxley's in-ring work, specifically a spot where the former AEW World Champion used a fork in a match with Adam Page.

"This isn’t wrestling either. I would recommend turning all that off. I don’t watch that stuff anymore. It’s not very good," Hart said.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette agreed with these sentiments, saying the following on his Drive Thru podcast:

"It’s hard to argue with that because – and I know somebody’s going to say 'Oh well, Bret Hart’s dad, Stu Hart, he used The Mongolian Stomper, he used Abdullah the Butcher in Stampede Wrestling and they used forks.' The difference again is that today’s presentation of this is so ridiculous. It’s so obviously phony and over the top that you can’t take it seriously. […] Abdullah didn’t do it every week on TV. He did it when he was in the territory and it was necessary to do." [From 01:14 to 02:43]

Cornette continued:

"That’s what Bret is talking about. It’s the blood and gore that is obviously being done for the sake of the blood and gore and the violence. And everyone is in on the f***ing cooperation of it and it just looks stupid, and phony, and silly to do." [From 03:19 to 03:37]

While the use of graphic and explicit violence has been a divisive topic in the wrestling world for some time now, it does not seem like it is going away, given the recent use of screwdrivers in the Blackpool Combat Club's ongoing feud with The Elite.

Jon Moxley's close-call on AEW Dynamite

The Blackpool Combat Club has never been shy about expressing its love for violence. In recent weeks, the group has turned that up a notch by regularly jumping their opponents outside the ring and even went as far as to attack Hangman Adam Page with a screwdriver on last week's Dynamite.

In retaliation, The Elite blindsided the BCC after their match on this week's show. With Kenny Omega seemingly about to deliver the final blow by hitting Jon Moxley with a production box, he was stopped by Matt Jackson, who then handed The Cleaner a flathead screwdriver.

However, just before Omega was able to cause any serious damage, Moxley was pulled out of the ring by his BCC comrades.

With affairs heating up between the two factions, it is expected that this program could lead to a gruesome collision between the groups in a Blood and Guts match.

