  "It's time to make this happen," "You love to see it" - Fans erupt after a surprising John Cena reference at AEW All Out 2025

"It’s time to make this happen," "You love to see it" - Fans erupt after a surprising John Cena reference at AEW All Out 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 21, 2025 01:06 GMT
John Cena is on his retirement tour [Photo: wwe.com]
John Cena is on his retirement tour [Photo: wwe.com]

Tonight at AEW All Out, John Cena was referenced during one of the blockbuster matches on the card. Fans have reacted to this, with many fans hoping this could lead to something between him and a top star.

Earlier tonight, Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) teamed up with Christian Cage as they took on FTR in tag team action. At a juncture in the match, the Rated-R Superstar connected with a Backdrop Suplex, and he realized that this had set up a moment for a perfect tribute to John Cena. He did not let the fans down and followed this up with a Five-Knuckle Shuffle and Attitude Adjustment.

This comes after the Greatest of All Time paid homage to him a few weeks ago on SmackDown by doing his iconic taunt before connecting with a Spear. The two became bitter rivals during the Attitude Era and have shared the ring on multiple occasions. This was a great way for them to celebrate this despite being with rival companies.

also-read-trending Trending
Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Fans have reacted to this and enjoyed the tribute coming from Adam Copeland. No one expected a Cena tribute during an AEW show, and the fans broke out chants in the arena for the 17-time world champion.

Many of the fans expressed their dismay as another match between the two during John Cena's retirement tour was no longer possible. They hoped that, despite the chances being slim, there would be a way to have them share the ring one more time.

Edge was spotted during recent John Cena video package

A few days ago, on SmackDown, the Rated-R Superstar was spotted during the video package for Cena's match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

The Stamford-based promotion included clips of the triple threat match at WrestleMania 25, which saw John Cena take on Edge and the Big Show. This was the match that saw an iconic moment with Cena lifting both his opponents on his shoulders for a double Attitude Adjustment.

This month saw a heartwarming tribute exchange between two greats, and these were moments that were bigger than wrestling.

