"Jade went 60-1 and left, come on now" - Fans unanimously feel a top star is leaving AEW for WWE despite beating Bryan Danielson clean

A top AEW star recently beat Bryan Danielson clean which apparently has raised some questions regarding his future in All Elite Wrestling. It was reported recently that his contract was probably expiring, sooner than later, with the Jacksonville-based promotion. While some think he may re-sign with AEW, many fans believe that the star may still be on his way out of the company.

The star in question is none other than Andrade El Idolo, who picked up a huge victory over a wounded Bryan Danielson in the Continental Classic Tournament this past week on Collision.

Andrade is heavily rumored to leave the Tony Khan-led promotion, but some believe that the company giving him a clean win over a top name like Bryan Danielson could change his mind.

"If Andrade was leaving AEW, or there were ever any real doubts about where his loyalties lie, look no further than him beating Danielson clean in an absolute WAR!!! #AEWCollision."

AEW star Andrade El Idolo could be returning to WWE

Andrade El Idolo's contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion is soon expiring, and the latter might be the next star to jump to WWE from All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Andrade could head back to WWE after his return to Mexican promotion, CMLL.

"And his deal is coming up relatively soon, unless it's extended or something, because of time off for injuries, or whatever, but he thinks that his deal's up pretty soon. So he wanted to go back (to CMLL), in case he ends up going to WWE. He's not made a decision on what he's doing next, he's not signed a new deal. But if he does go to WWE, he knows he can't go back to Arena Mexico. (His AEW deal is up) He believes relatively soon. My impression is that it's up relatively soon." [8:00-9:06]

Do you want to see Andrade El Idolo return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.