"Jaw dropped" - Nia Jax left speechless over female AEW star's new picture

Nia Jax may be with WWE, but she still keeps in touch with her friends in AEW and still supports them on social media. She just publicly reacted to a new photo shoot.

Jax has been friends with Saraya since their time together in the same company. Saraya is the former Paige of WWE. While they have never wrestled each other or linked up on the same tag team, the former champions have remained the best of friends off-camera.

The Anti-Diva took to Instagram this week and posted two photos from her 1960s-inspired photo shoot, which has received a significant amount of positive feedback from fans and colleagues. The Irresistible Force responded in the comments section:

"Jaw dropped [face with open mouth emoji] [fire emoji]," Jax wrote.

Screenshot of Nia Jax's comment on Saraya's Instagram post.

Saraya returned to action at AEW Full Gear 2022 after five long years away from the ring. Jax also praised her that night for her win over Britt Baker.

WWE Legend knocks recent AEW Dynamite spot with Saraya

The Holiday Bash 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite on December 20 featured Saraya vs. Riho for a future shot at AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Rhio got the pin in just under 8 minutes, but multiple legends had something to say about the booking. The infamous Jim Cornette reviewed the match and didn't just criticize the overall booking, he also knocked the company for a few spots that took place.

Speaking on his Drive-Through podcast, Cornette blasted the match for how unbelievable it was to see the Japanese star pull off these feats of strength:

"Did you see the spot where she actually let this 4 foot nine, 89 pound, mousey little thing give her a Belly to Belly Overhead Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge, and almost land her right on top of her head a la the 'Ridge Holland-Big E incident' of about a year ago? Why would you go for somebody that much smaller than you, and it doesn't mathematically make sense that she can be turned properly or taken over properly. She almost put her right on her f***ing head. The crowd 'ooo'd,' it was so close and obvious, without even Taz who really saw what happened, almost having a s**t fit in his voice," he said. [From 2:10-3:04]

Cornette said the whole match was embarrassing if you care about the wrestling business, or if you care about Saraya. He also believes Saraya was embarrassed by the match and was just going through the motions without letting "this f***ing goof" hurt her.

