"Jericho is GONE," "Probably the longest goodbye" - Fans react to Tony Khan's recent comments on Chris Jericho's AEW status

Chris Jericho could be on his way out of AEW, according to recent rumors. Fans are now reacting to All Elite head honcho Tony Khan's remarks on the likelihood of The Learning Tree returning to his company. Ever since Chris Jericho liked a social media post speculating on the end of his AEW contract this year and his potential jump to WWE afterwards, speculations have been circulating on the topic of the veteran exiting the Jacksonville-based company to head back to his old stomping grounds. Subsequent reports suggesting that the sports entertainment juggernaut is interested in bringing Y2J back on to its programming have lent credibility to the rumors on the subject. AEW CEO Tony Khan was recently asked about Jericho's status, and the possibility of him returning on All Elite television, during the media call for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025. Khan responded by stating that he would love to bring the former JAS leader back whenever the circumstances allowed it, but did not share any concrete plans or timeframes. Fans quickly flocked to X/Twitter to react to TK's statement regarding the future of Chris Jericho in All Elite Wrestling. Most users conjectured that the long-winded and ambiguous nature of Khan's remarks suggest that the inaugural AEW and former ROH World Champion is set to leave All Elite Wrestling, likely to return to WWE. One fan in particular voiced their hope that The Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla might enter the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble. WokeHogan @WokehoganbroLINKJericho is GONE lmaoTom @VivaLaTom91LINKProbably the longest goodbye I've ever readFirstSportz WWE @FirstsportzWWELINKplease come back to WWERumble 26 is round the cornerJackMcKnight @E93JackLINKSo thats a no then.Lee @creasecreatorsLINKYeah that’s a Bye2JRoyal Paine @TheRoyalePainLINKWell it makes perfect sense for Jericho to finish in WWE and go in the hall of fame and have a send off. It's not the same dynamic as Sting.It remains to be seen if Jericho will be featured on All Elite programming before his exit, in case he is set to leave the company. AEW's Tony Schiavone on Chris Jericho's statusAll Elite Wrestling recently staged this year's iteration of its inter-promotional PPV, Forbidden Door 2025, in London, England. The event featured many of the company's top names, although Chris Jericho remained notably absent from the card, despite having competed on the show every year since its first edition in 2022. Interestingly, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently revealed on his podcast What Happened When that Tony Khan had not brought up The Nueve's name backstage during the company's UK tour this month. However, he also expressed a degree of uncertainty while discussing Jericho's status, noting: “I was backstage with Tony Khan most of this entire trip (for Forbidden Door). Chris Jericho’s name was not mentioned. But that doesn’t mean anything. Tony, a lot of times, he’ll get on the phone with that person and not tell anybody. He likes to keep things close to the vest. I don’t know. I really don’t know,&quot; Schiavone said. [H/T - WrestlePurists on X]Jericho has been gone from television since walking out on his former acolytes, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, this past April.