Konnan believes a major AEW star could leave the company amidst WWE rumors

Former WWE star Konnan stated that a former AEW World Champion could be on his way out of Tony Khan's company once his contract runs out.

The star in question is none other than the AEW original and the EVP, Kenny Omega.

The Best Bout Machine is one of the founding members of the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he may not be the man to lead the company into the future. The Cleaner hasn't put pen to paper on a long-term deal amidst rumors of WWE interest.

His contract is said to expire later this year, which has fueled speculation of his potential jump to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that Omega's mannerisms during his recent AEW match in his hometown suggested that he could be leaving the company soon:

"You could tell Kenny was really motivated. He looked happy because I don't think he's been signed yet. You know, I'm wondering if he's thinking this is my last time here, just my last time in Winnipeg with this company. Who knows what he's thinking?" Konnan said. (31:25 onwards)

The WCW veteran also shared his thoughts on The House of Black's successful title defense against The Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society last week:

"But I thought this was very good. You know, the heels were really good heels. They looked they had a great look. Some good spots. People were really into this hot match. I thought it was a good way to end the show. And I have a feeling. I have a feeling that Page is somehow going to come back to the Elite, he added. (31:39 onwards)

Ric Flair reacts to AEW star Kenny Omega's WWE rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on the possibility of Kenny Omega leaving AEW and signing with Stamford.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair noted that The Cleaner's WWE move wouldn't surprise him at all:

"No, I mean he's that good, yeah. I've been around Kenny a couple of times, and of course, I was with him in Mexico when he wrestled Andrade. A respectful guy and all that, but man, he's a hell of an animal. Nothing would surprise me in free agents," Flair said.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think at this point anything new appeals to me. And challenges also always, always appealed to me”



- Kenny Omega when asked if WWE appeals to him

(via CBC) “I think at this point anything new appeals to me. And challenges also always, always appealed to me”- Kenny Omega when asked if WWE appeals to him(via CBC) https://t.co/ezAyS0NbCU

Omega is currently gearing up to face El Vikingo del Hijo on the upcoming episode of Dynamite this week. The bout was initially supposed to go down for the AAA Mega title at TripleMania Regia in 2021.

However, Omega's injury issues scrapped the plans. Now that he's physically fit again, fans will have the chance to witness a potential match-of-the-year contender this Wednesday.

