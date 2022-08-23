"He was totally burying WWE" - Wrestling legend on if 6-time world champion will return under Triple H & Stephanie McMahon's regime

WCW legends Disco Inferno and Konnan recently spoke about the possibility of AEW star Chris Jericho returning to WWE.

The Wizard currently appears to be enjoying the time of his life working in the unrestricted environment of AEW. But there's a famous adage in pro wrestling, "Never Say Never," especially when it comes to a return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Over the years, several wrestling stalwarts like Goldberg and Kurt Angle have returned to have one last hurrah before riding off into the sunset.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have recently taken over the reins from Vince McMahon as Head of Creative and Co-CEO, respectively. This has led to fans contemplating whether Jericho will end his legendary career with WWE.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno shared his belief that the Jericho Appreciation Society leader will eventually leave AEW down the line:

"I don't know. But Chris, you know, I would doubt that Chris is gonna end his career in AEW. I would think he probably end his career in [World Wrestling Entertainment]," Inferno said. [0:48]

Konnan chimed in and stated that despite Chris Jericho burying the rival company lately, the new management would still welcome him back with open arms.

"So do I [agreeing with Inferno], and let me tell you, he doesn't have to put them over to try to get work. He's Chris Jericho. If he called tomorrow and said, "Hey, I'm ready to come back. Do you think they're gonna say no? But it is kind of funny because, for a while, he was totally burying WWE," Konnan added. [0:55]

You can check out the full clip below:

Chris Jericho has possibly teased a WWE return

A few months ago, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho sent fans into a frenzy when he made a subtle tease, fueling speculation about a return to his former stomping grounds.

Le Champion retweeted a column penned by Sportskeeda's very own, Ryan K. Boman, on "5 Reasons we will see Chris Jericho in WWE again someday."

The JAS leader recently seemed to have reignited rivalry with Bryan Danielson after he failed to dethrone Jon Moxley for the interim AEW World Championship.

With All Out right around the corner, fans could see a mouthwatering clash between Jericho and Danielson come to fruition.

Do you think The Wizard will return to WWE sometime down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.

