Konnan says he's surprised WWE or AEW hasn't signed Roman Reigns' cousin yet 

A major future star is yet to be signed to either WWE or AEW, prompting Konnan to question the reasons behind it.

While both rival companies have stacked rosters of their own, Triple H and Tony Khan are always on the lookout to sign fresh talent on the rise. One of those talents is undoubtedly Jacob Fatu, a Samoan wrestler related to Roman Reigns.

The Anoa'i family has no dearth of gifted athletes, and Jacob Fatu seems to be the next in line to break into the big scene. He has already showcased his skills in MLW, even winning the World Heavyweight Title in the promotion.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan questioned why the young star had not signed with AEW or WWE. He also mentioned MLW star Alex Hammerstone along the same lines:

"I don't understand why they haven't been picked up 'cause they are both main eventers. Fatu, I think, has more upside than Hammerstone, but Hammerstone definitely is a star. I have no idea why they haven't been picked up." (23:53 onwards)

A former WWE Superstar has also praised Jacob Fatu

While Fatu is yet to be brought into the mainstream spotlight, former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood is already thinking highly of him.

Speaking on an episode of the FTR podcast, Dax stated:

"I haven't necessarily watched a whole match of his, but I've seen clips and highlights of it. I've heard great stories about him from what I've seen, the snap that he has on all of his offense, you know, being able to balance that line of realism and believability and being an incredible athlete, being able to fly through the air, he toes that line very well," said Dax Harwood [19:35-20:01]

As of now, it remains to be seen which promotion will pick up Jacob Fatu in the future.

