Legendary name sends a message to John Cena after he ‘imitates’ him at Saturday Night’s Main Event

John Cena continued his WWE Farewell Tour at the 39th Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa this weekend while AEW prepares for its seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV. After another night of controversy, the wrestling world is still reeling from Cena's latest antics, and one familiar face has just weighed in. This was The Nature Boy, Ric Flair.
Heel Cena retained the Undisputed WWE Championship over R-Truth at SNME XXXIX. Truth billed himself as 'Ron Cena,' and seemed to provoke a change of heart in his "childhood hero," only for The Champ to hit him with a low blow and Attitude Adjustment, then a post-match belt shot. A cocky Cena later had words with Jey Uso backstage, and interfered in the main event that saw Uso retain the World Heavyweight Championship over Logan Paul. The champion retained due to Cody Rhodes making his surprise return, which led to Cena and Paul vs. Rhodes and Uso booked for WWE Money in the Bank.
The Nature Boy is still a big fan of Big Match John. Following the SNME chaos, Flair took to X today to share a photo of he and Cena strutting in the ring during Old School RAW in January 2014. The 76-year-old issued a five-word celebratory message to his former tag team partner as a nod to his latest impersonation, signing it with his famous catchphrase and Cena's handle.
"Teaching Everybody How It's Done! WOOOOO! @JohnCena," Ric Flair wrote with the photo below.
Flair has not been signed to AEW since the summer of 2024, but he returned to AEW Collision for the Beach Break special last weekend near Chicago. Naitch was there to pay tribute to Steve "Mongo" McMichael, along with Mongo's widow Misty, Dean Malenko, and Tony Schiavone.
How Ric Flair reacted to John Cena's 17th world title victory
John Cena recently became a 17-time world champion to finally break Ric Flair's legendary record. Flair has shared various opinions on the record over the years, but he publicly congratulated The Cenation Leader on his milestone win.
"Congrats To My Great Friend @JohnCena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You And @CodyRhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania," Ric Flair wrote with the photo below.
John Cena and Ric Flair worked three two-on-two tag team bouts in 2006. They defeated Triple H and Chris Masters at a house show, then beat Masters and Edge on RAW, and later beat Edge and Johnny Nitro on RAW.