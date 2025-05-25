Legendary name sends a message to John Cena after he ‘imitates’ him at Saturday Night’s Main Event

John Cena continued his WWE Farewell Tour at the 39th Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa this weekend while AEW prepares for its seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV. After another night of controversy, the wrestling world is still reeling from Cena's latest antics, and one familiar face has just weighed in. This was The Nature Boy, Ric Flair.

Ad

Heel Cena retained the Undisputed WWE Championship over R-Truth at SNME XXXIX. Truth billed himself as 'Ron Cena,' and seemed to provoke a change of heart in his "childhood hero," only for The Champ to hit him with a low blow and Attitude Adjustment, then a post-match belt shot. A cocky Cena later had words with Jey Uso backstage, and interfered in the main event that saw Uso retain the World Heavyweight Championship over Logan Paul. The champion retained due to Cody Rhodes making his surprise return, which led to Cena and Paul vs. Rhodes and Uso booked for WWE Money in the Bank.

Ad

Trending

The Nature Boy is still a big fan of Big Match John. Following the SNME chaos, Flair took to X today to share a photo of he and Cena strutting in the ring during Old School RAW in January 2014. The 76-year-old issued a five-word celebratory message to his former tag team partner as a nod to his latest impersonation, signing it with his famous catchphrase and Cena's handle.

"Teaching Everybody How It's Done! WOOOOO! @JohnCena," Ric Flair wrote with the photo below.

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Flair has not been signed to AEW since the summer of 2024, but he returned to AEW Collision for the Beach Break special last weekend near Chicago. Naitch was there to pay tribute to Steve "Mongo" McMichael, along with Mongo's widow Misty, Dean Malenko, and Tony Schiavone.

How Ric Flair reacted to John Cena's 17th world title victory

John Cena recently became a 17-time world champion to finally break Ric Flair's legendary record. Flair has shared various opinions on the record over the years, but he publicly congratulated The Cenation Leader on his milestone win.

Ad

"Congrats To My Great Friend @JohnCena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You And @CodyRhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania," Ric Flair wrote with the photo below.

Expand Tweet

John Cena and Ric Flair worked three two-on-two tag team bouts in 2006. They defeated Triple H and Chris Masters at a house show, then beat Masters and Edge on RAW, and later beat Edge and Johnny Nitro on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More