Major AEW name sends a supportive message to Trish Stratus following heartbreaking update from the WWE legend

A top AEW star has sent a loving message to WWE legend Trish Stratus following her heartbreaking personal update.It's been a tough time for Trish Stratus lately as she has been mourning the passing of her mother due to cancer back in August. Last night, the WWE veteran took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message about how hard it has been to cope with the loss, saying that the days after her mother died have been even tougher. Now, AEW star and WWE legend Dustin Rhodes has sent a supportive message to the former Women's World Champion.The Natural, while replying to Stratus's Instagram post that was reshared by the legend on X, encouraged her to keep going and said her mother is proud of her.&quot;❤️ you will see her again babe. #KeepSteppin, she's proud of you,&quot; wrote DustinCheck out his post on X below:Dustin Rhodes says he will be better than when he returns to AEW Dustin Rhodes has been on the mend since undergoing double knee replacement surgery in August, and he recently took to X to give fans an update on his current recovery status. The former TNT champion was confident that he would return to the Jacksonville-based promotion stronger than ever.&quot;Update: Knees are still in pain but getting better by the day. Tough month. All in all, Rehab is going well and pushing through. Long way to go but positive I will be better than ever when I return. Why, grit, work ethic, passion and love for wrestling. Don't tell @RealBillyGunn, but I am the best over 55 ever!!!!!,&quot; Dustin wrote.Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodesLINKUpdate: Knees are still in pain but getting better by the day. Tough month. All in all, Rehab is going well and pushing through. Long way to go but positive I will be better than ever when I return. Why, grit, work ethic, passion and love for wrestling. Don't tell @RealBillyGunnAlthough Rhodes is expected to be out of commission for a while, with no specific timeline for his return, The Natural is considered one of the most resilient wrestlers in the world, despite his age.