  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Major AEW name sends a supportive message to Trish Stratus following heartbreaking update from the WWE legend

Major AEW name sends a supportive message to Trish Stratus following heartbreaking update from the WWE legend

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 05, 2025 12:34 GMT
Trish Stratus [Image taken via WWE
Trish Stratus [Image taken via WWE's YouTube]

A top AEW star has sent a loving message to WWE legend Trish Stratus following her heartbreaking personal update.

Ad

It's been a tough time for Trish Stratus lately as she has been mourning the passing of her mother due to cancer back in August. Last night, the WWE veteran took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message about how hard it has been to cope with the loss, saying that the days after her mother died have been even tougher. Now, AEW star and WWE legend Dustin Rhodes has sent a supportive message to the former Women's World Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Natural, while replying to Stratus's Instagram post that was reshared by the legend on X, encouraged her to keep going and said her mother is proud of her.

"❤️ you will see her again babe. #KeepSteppin, she's proud of you," wrote Dustin

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Check out his post on X below:

Ad

Dustin Rhodes says he will be better than when he returns to AEW

Dustin Rhodes has been on the mend since undergoing double knee replacement surgery in August, and he recently took to X to give fans an update on his current recovery status. The former TNT champion was confident that he would return to the Jacksonville-based promotion stronger than ever.

Ad
"Update: Knees are still in pain but getting better by the day. Tough month. All in all, Rehab is going well and pushing through. Long way to go but positive I will be better than ever when I return. Why, grit, work ethic, passion and love for wrestling. Don't tell @RealBillyGunn, but I am the best over 55 ever!!!!!," Dustin wrote.
Ad

Although Rhodes is expected to be out of commission for a while, with no specific timeline for his return, The Natural is considered one of the most resilient wrestlers in the world, despite his age.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications