"Make her retire", "So she can break her neck again" - Fans in anger after rumors that Saraya was supposed to face her fierce WWE rival

Fans on Twitter were enraged after reports that Saraya's former WWE rival was set to renew their feud in AEW. The star is none other than Mercedes Moné.

Tony Khan and AEW have shown interest in the CEO of NJPW. Earlier today, a Fightful Select report claimed that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion was initially set to make her AEW debut leading up to the Forbidden Door.

The report further stated that before being sidelined, her initial feud was rumored to be with Saraya, and the two would have wrestled at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II.

It is to be noted that both Saraya and the former Sasha Banks have worked together in WWE. The last time the two wrestled each other was in a six-woman tag team match at a house show. It was the same night that the former SmackDown General Manager suffered a career-threatening injury.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion suffered a leg injury during her match against Willow Nightingale. The match took place at the NJPW Resurgence to determine the inaugural Strong Women's Champion.

Thus, the unfortunate injury has reportedly put a halt to the reported plans.

The wrestling world erupted, claiming that they were happy that this match did not take place. Fans felt that this match could have resulted in either star ending their career.

"Somebody needa kick saraya in the back/neck again and make her retire. Don't need the former locker room c*mdump crowding up tv time," a fan tweeted.

Some speculated that this would have been an ordinary WWE match and would not be a fresh feud for the fans.

AEW CEO Tony Khan had reportedly held talks with former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné

As mentioned above, AEW has been interested in working with the former IWGP Women's Champion. Recently, Sports Illustrated also reported that the promotion's president, Tony Khan, had held talks with Mercedes Moné.

"While Khan would not definitively comment on whether she would have been part of the card, any such plans were derailed last month when she broke her ankle in a match against Willow Nightingale to crown the first NJPW Strong women’s champion. Multiple sources close to Khan have confirmed that there were significant discussions with Moné, which bodes well for a potential appearance in the future." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

During the post-show media scrum following the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Tony Khan revealed that he handpicked Willow Nightingale to compete in the Strong Women's Championship tournament.

Who do you think Moné's first opponent should be if she debuts in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

