"Manipulate backstage & bury people" - WWE veteran roasts Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho with serious claims in his verbal tirade

Jim Cornette has once again launched a verbal tirade at AEW star Kenny Omega while also taking a subtle dig at Chris Jericho.

Cornette and Omega ostensibly hate each other's guts and have traded barbs several times on social media over the years.

The wrestling manager appears to have escalated the online war after reports emerged that The Cleaner could be returning to AEW following the conclusion of an investigation into The Elite's backstage incident with CM Punk.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran slammed Omega for lacking wrestling sense. The wrestling manager also asserted that The Best Bout Machine isn't as 'smart' as Jericho, who 'buries' fellow wrestlers to eradicate a potential threat:

"Then you've got old twinkle toes [Kenny Omega]. I don't really think he knows enough. I don't think he's smart enough to do what [Chris] Jericho does and manipulate backstage and bury people that are a threat to him or put them over and kill him with kindness and ask for their sh*t to be changed so they won't be a threat to him. Because Twinkletoes doesn't know how to do that. He's an idiot," Cornette said. (31:10 to 31:36)

Cornette also lashed out at Kenny Omega for sabotaging the company by playing favorites in the women's division:

"What he does is he just sabotages the company with the women's division, which is a complete joke and has been from day one. Because he cannot put his personal feelings aside and recognize that not everybody is a complete f**king weirdo, mentally like he is and wants to see Riho on their television," he added. (31:36 to 32:01)

You can check out the full clip below:

Jim Cornette is unhappy over Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' imminent return to AEW

Last week on AEW Dynamite, the company dropped a cryptic teaser reflecting on The Elite's journey, dating back to the formation of the promotion.

As the clip concluded, each member faded away, leaving fans baffled about their future.

Jim Cornette gave his stance on the video package, seemingly being against the idea of seeing the stable again:

"So obviously this some kind of play on, 'Oh, the founders had suddenly been erased from our history and what's it gonna mean from here?' If the elite can really be made to evaporate, can we do a GoFundMe and make it happen permanently? I'm just I'll put up the first large chunk of money," said Cornette.

With Full Gear pay-per-view right around the corner, reports have suggested that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks could challenge for the trios championships. They were forced to relinquish the titles shortly after winning the them at All Out.

