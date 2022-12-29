Massive speculation on Mandy Rose and former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion debuting as Saraya (fka Paige) mystery partner in AEW

Disco Inferno recently made his pick for Saraya's mystery partner in her forthcoming match against Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on AEW Dynamite next year.

Following a triumphant victory over Baker on her in-ring debut at Full Gear, The Doctor vowed to exact revenge and challenged The Glampire to another bout.

The two women will collide in a tag team bout on the January 11th episode of Dynamite at the renowned Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Since the announcement, fans have been mulling over The Anti-Diva's surprising ally, with many anticipating the arrival of either Sasha Banks or Mandy Rose.

Both stars' futures in pro wrestling have been up in the air since their controversial departure from WWE.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno discussed the idea of AEW possibly bringing in The Golden Goddess:

"Mandy Rose is an absolute possibility, but it's like dude I mean, they need Mandy Rose. But how many more people are they going to sign? They sign somebody every week like a new person....They need some girls like that, that look and act like stars," Inferno said. (1:38- 2:56)

Konnan chimed in and shared his belief that Sasha Banks could fill the mystery spot next year:

"I don't know, man, the women to me had been underwhelming. Saraya did one fire promo, and other than that, it's not really captured my attention. I don't really care either way. I mean, if I had to pick one, I'd probably pick Mercedes [Sasha Banks]," Konnan said. (2:30 - 2:42)

You can check out the full clip below:

Eric Bischoff is against the idea of seeing Mandy Rose in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff hasn't been a big fan of All Elite Wrestling lately. As such, he's not elated over the remote possibility of Mandy Rose signing with Tony Khan.

Speaking on a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff advised Rose not to work with AEW. According to him, she could make more money via her racy premium content than in the wrestling business:

"I would say, Mandy, what the f*** are you talking about going to AEW? You're making more money 45 minutes a week than you could make in the next two years at AEW. And why would you do that? She's been to the mountaintop," Bischoff said.

Rose is said to have a 90-day non-compete clause despite working in NXT, meaning it's highly unlikely that she'd partner up with her former stablemate in Saraya.

Sasha Banks, however, isn't contractually obligated to WWE anymore, making her chances of jumping ship to AEW even higher.

