Matt Hardy becomes an "honorary member" of legendary faction amid AEW contract expiry rumors

AEW star Matt Hardy has revealed on social media that he has become an "honorary member" of a legendary wrestling faction amid rumors surrounding his contract status.

The Sensei of Mattitude confirmed earlier this month that his deal with AEW would expire in March. While Hardy is not planning to hang up his boots, fans have been speculating on his potential exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Interestingly, The Hardys were referenced by announcer Michael Cole on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Furthermore, Matt's wife, Reby Sky, revealed via Instagram that she and her husband were in the arena where RAW was being held.

The North Carolina native reportedly did not speak with any officials from WWE. Amidst conjecture regarding Hardy's future, the former IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion recently shared that he had been accepted as an honorary member of the legendary stable, The Four Horsemen.

In his Instagram story, Matt Hardy posted photographs of himself with members of the illustrious faction, such as Arn Anderson and Ric Flair, who are currently signed with All Elite Wrestling. Also included in one picture was Lex Luger, a former Horseman, who was backstage for Sting's final match at Revolution 2024.

"Can I be an honorary member of The Four Horsemen, guys? [...] WWOOOOOO!! You're in, pal!" the caption said.

Matt Hardy is an honorary member of The Four Horsemen

Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on AEW's new signee Kazuchika Okada

A former NJPW star who recently signed on as All Elite is Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker debuted as an ally of The Young Bucks on the March 6, 2024 episode of Dynamite. Okada's debut and presentation have drawn comments from several industry veterans, including Matt Hardy.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 49-year-old star shared his views on The Rainmaker arriving at AEW.

"I'm intrigued, and it's a good intrigue. I don't know Okada a lot. The few times I've met him, I've liked him a lot! He seems very nice! The Bucks speak very highly of him. He's a big star; there's no doubt about that. Extremely talented individual! So I'm very excited to see his impact on AEW, especially as in AEW audience and people outside of the international wrestling bubble. Really get to learn who Okada [is, how talented he is, get to see him in action, learn what he's about, and what makes him tick," said Hardy.

Okada is scheduled to face Eddie Kingston for the Continental Crown Championship in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

