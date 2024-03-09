"Might pop by" - Former champion drops massive hint about showing up on this week's AEW Collision

A former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has teased appearing at the upcoming AEW Collision show, which features stars like Kazuchika Okada, Bryan Danielson, and more.

The star in question is none other than Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin has been having some of the best matches of his career currently in All Elite Wrestling. Ospreay put on a great match against his Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita at the Revolution PPV. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion followed it up with another amazing match against Kyle Fletcher at this past week's Dynamite. The company has also planted seeds for an exciting matchup between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay at the AEW Dynasty PPV in April.

On Twitter, Will Ospreay teased an appearance at Collision. The former NJPW star could potentially appear during Bryan Danielson's match against Shane Taylor:

"Might pop by," wrote Ospreay.

Disco Inferno believes Will Ospreay should have signed with WWE instead of AEW

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently spoke about Will Ospreay's signing with All Elite Wrestling. The Aerial Assassin signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion at the Full Gear 2023 PPV. However, he began his full-time career with the company in February 2024. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno explained how Ospreay signing with the Stamford-based promotion would have been a bigger deal:

"First of all, this story would have been big a deal if Ospreay would have signed with WWE, because he has already been on AEW programming ... featured in [PPV] ... we signed up the guy we have been using because of the Forbidden Door... That's not as much of a story as it would have been if he had gone to WWE ... I still think he should have gone to WWE ... because I still think his monetary ... He could have bet on himself ... and eventually, during his period of time, could have made more money." [0:38 - 1:18]

Will Ospreay is set to compete in a dream match against Bryan Danielson at the upcoming AEW Dynasty PPV in April 2024. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in what is sure to be an amazing contest.

