"Oh, f**k these people aren't caring" - WWE veteran slams Saraya's first match in 5 years at AEW Full Gear

Saraya recently wrestled for the first time since her untimely retirement back in 2018. While fans were seemingly excited to see her back, WWE veteran Jim Cornette claims the match was lacklustre.

The Anti-Diva was once the biggest name in WWE's women's division. However, at 25, her career was tragically cut short. But now it seems that the star has followed in the footsteps of Edge and Bryan Danielson, as she recently took on Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear.

During the recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager claimed that the bout between the two athletes wasn't close to the women's matches he booked in OVW:

"It was like they were trying to give all the fans a reason not to react to each girl. I’m sorry [that] was not even an average girl’s match. I had better matches on OVW television in front of 25 000 homes in Little Kentucky." [From 02:56:12 onward]

Cornette continued, claiming that he believes that Saraya slowly realized that the fans were not interested in her match.

"We’ve seen Britt Baker do better than this, but again, the idea is Saraya’s coming back [after] five years from a neck injury that caused her retirement. By the sloppy Go-Home Stretch, I think Saraya was either ready to give up or blown up because by the expression of her face she was like 'Oh, f**k these people aren’t caring.'" [From 02:57:03 onward]

While fans often disagree with Jim Cornette, a surprising number of Twitter users took to the social media app to slam the star's return match performance.

Jim Cornette also believes that the Interim AEW Women's World Championship match was better than Saraya's return

Since her surprise AEW debut in September 2022, fans have been highly anticipating the former Divas Champion's return to the squared circle. Unfortunately, soon after her badly received return promo, fans changed their outlook on her.

During the same episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran boldly claimed that Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm were better than Saraya and Britt Baker.

"They have decided that Jamie and Toni Storm - honestly, both of these girls are better than Saraya - and they may giving old Britt Baker a little run for her money. They had a match that the people wanted to see. Then Britt Baker came out and got more reaction running in than she did having the match against the big new signee superstar," Cornette said. [From 03:29:16 onward]

Now that Jamie Hayter is the Interim AEW Women's Champion, she will likely have to face Thunder Rosa to unify the championship. But could she first go toe-to-toe with The Anti-Diva?

