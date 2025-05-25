"One more Cena match," "Can't stop bringing that man up" - Fans erupt after Michael Cole namedrops AEW star at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Michael Cole name-dropped a popular AEW star tonight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Fans have reacted, with many looking back at the individual and his previous run with the company.

Cope (FKA Edge) has made his mark on the Stamford-based promotion after being signed to them for several decades. He has built up an impressive resume and is even a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. He has been signed to AEW for two and a half years, adding to his legendary run in the wrestling industry.

Earlier tonight, Damian Priest delivered a Con-Chair-To to Drew McIntyre during their steel cage match, winning the bout. Michael Cole on commentary brought up that Priest did the same to Edge when the former Judgment Day turned on him. The Rated-R Superstar was also the creator of this move.

Fans have reacted to the incident and enjoyed the nod to the AEW star. Some fans also mentioned how the Con-Chair-To will forever be known as Cope's move. One fan mentioned how this was a testament to the veteran's impact on wrestling. Another hoped Copeland would work with John Cena one last time before he retires.

Cope could return to AEW by All In: Texas

Cope has been absent from the company for more than a month now. FTR took him out at Dynasty in early April. They made sure he wouldn't be back soon, hitting him with a series of their finishers, topped by a ConChairTo.

Earlier this month, during Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp reported some of the veteran's plans. He was unsure when Cope's return date would be, but he had heard there are plans to bring him back before All In: Texas, as he'll have a major role in the show.

Cope has unfinished business with FTR and could face off with them at the pay-per-view. However, it seems that he'll need to bring in an ally for this potential match. Fans should stay tuned for further updates on the situation.

