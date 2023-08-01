[PHOTO]: AEW stars share epic picture alongside Bret "The Hitman" Hart

Popular AEW duo Matt and Jeff Hardy recently ran into WWE legend Bret "The Hitman" Hart. The older Hardy brother took to Twitter to share an epic photo of the encounter.

Despite being one of the most accomplished tag teams of all time, The Hardy Boyz are yet to hold championship gold in AEW. That's not for a lack of trying, though. They recently competed in the World Tag Team Title Number-One Contendership Battle Royal on the latest episode of Rampage.

Despite their best efforts, Matt and Jeff were unsuccessful in the battle royal, which was eventually won by the newly-formed team of Brian Cage and Big Bill. However, The Hardys seemingly let the loss upset them too much, as they look happy as can be pictured next to Bret Hart.

"The Hardys & The Hitman," Matt adequately captioned the pic.

Having one of the most popular tag teams of all time and one of the most popular singles stars of all time in the same photo is certainly a rare sight.

What's next for the Hardys as far as their work on AEW programming is concerned remains to be seen.

FTR retain their AEW Tag Team Titles on Collision

Shifting from one decorated tag team to another, FTR recently defended their Tag Team Championship against Better Than You Bay Bay on the latest episode of Collision.

The makeshift team of Adam Cole and MJF has claimed the hearts of fans around the world, with some even going as far as to call it the best storyline of the year. Despite losing their match against FTR this past Saturday, it looks as though the bromance will continue for the foreseeable future.

MJF had the opportunity to stab his new friend in the back by attacking Cole with the AEW World Championship, but his conscience got the better of him, and he opted against the idea.

Seeing the unlikely duo hug it out in the end, was a heartwarming moment that drew a thunderous response from the Connecticut crowd.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.