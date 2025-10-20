Real reason why Bryan Danielson missed AEW WrestleDream 2025 revealed

Despite recently joining AEW's commentary team, Bryan Danielson was not at the announcers' desk this weekend at WrestleDream 2025. All Elite head honcho Tony Khan has now revealed the reasons behind his absence.

Ad

After having his full-time career ended by Jon Moxley at last year's WrestleDream, Bryan Danielson returned to All Elite Wrestling programming earlier this year at All In : Texas to help Hangman Page dethrone The One True King. Following his comeback, The American Dragon started a new journey as he was appointed as the newest member of AEW's announcers' team.

For several weeks now, Bryan has been performing commentary on the company's flagship show Dynamite, as well as on pay-per-views - for instance, last month at All Out : Toronto, where he was not only present at the announcers' desk, but also tried to indirectly help Darby Allin defeat Jon Moxley in their Coffin Match. Danielson was absent this Saturday at AEW WrestleDream, however, and during the post-pay-per-view press scrum, Tony Khan explained why the former World Champion missed the event.

Ad

Trending

Khan claimed that he had suggested for Danielson to not be at WrestleDream in light of his history with Jon Moxley and Darby Allin, as the latter were scheduled to face off in an "I Quit" match in the main event. TK stated that Bryan's absence at the event ensured that he would not lose his job by intervening in the aforementioned matchup, not to mention that the technical master also had a family commitment that night.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

“He’ll be back. To be honest, there was a couple of things. I think it made sense, given what was happening with the main event. I think it would have been really, really hard for Bryan to restrain himself and now knowing what Jon (Moxley) had planned, I also think it would have been really hard for Bryan to sit there at the desk while Darby is in that position, and since Bryan had a family commitment, I told him, ‘Hey, if you have a family thing tonight, it’s probably the night to go to your family commitment. Because I don’t wanna put you in a position where you might be risking your job if you get up from the desk and interfere in this match.’" [H/T - NoDQ.com]

Ad

Ad

Match results for AEW WrestleDream 2025

All Elite Wrestling hosted this year's edition of the WrestleDream pay-per-view this Saturday at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO. The main card of the show featured numerous hard-hitting, high-octane matchups, the results of which have been listed below:

Jamie Hayter defeated Thekla

Jurassic Express defeated The Young Bucks [$500K Match]

The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Demand [AEW World Trios Title Contenders' Match]

Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Mark Briscoe [TNT Championship Match]

Kris Statlander (c) defeated Toni Storm [AEW Women's World Championship Match]

Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa [TBS Championship + ROH Interim Women's TV Championship Match]

Brodido (c) defeated Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita [World Tag Team Title Match]

Hangman Adam Page (c) defeated Samoa Joe [AEW Men's World Championship]

Darby Allin defeated Jon Moxley [I Quit Match]

Ad

Match card for WrestleDream 2025 [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

All Elite Wrestling will return to weekly television with Dynamite this coming Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences