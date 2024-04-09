Released star reacts to Matt Hardy's reported AEW departure

Matt Hardy has officially entered free agency after the expiration of his AEW contract, and he's just the latest in a series of talents who have departed the promotion in recent weeks. Former AEW manager Jose the Assistant has seemingly reacted to the news of Hardy's status today on social media.

Jose the Assistant was a member of the Andrade Family Office and later La Faccion Ingobernable, where he managed former AEW star Andrade El Idolo. Jose was released from his contract last week in All Elite Wrestling's first-ever round of talent cuts.

Matt Hardy was offered a contract extension by Tony Khan but reportedly chose to test the waters of free agency instead. Jose the Assistant reacted to the news of Hardy's departure on X today, providing a couple of screenshots of the two together, along with Matt's brother Jeff. Check it out:

The older Hardy brother had been with AEW since early 2020 and was a part of several memorable segments throughout the company's young history. It's unclear where Matt will go from here, but it should be noted that Jeff Hardy is currently still under contract with Tony Khan's promotion.

Matt Hardy takes a swipe at WWE Superstar after WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania XL concluded last night with Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Several wrestling stars from across the globe celebrated The American Nightmare's moment, but Matt Hardy chose to call out Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior vanquished Seth Rollins and won the World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania XL, but he lost the title moments later when Damian Priest cashed in on him.

Hardy took to X and called it karma, recalling the moment in 2016 when McIntyre cashed in his Feast or Fired briefcase on then-TNA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Hardy to claim the title:

"KARMA IS REAL!!!" Hardy wrote.

Some fans are now hoping for Matt to return to WWE for a final run, but his status could remain up in the air until Jeff Hardy re-signs or likewise departs All Elite Wrestling.

