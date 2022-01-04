News Roundup: Top star predicts ex-WWE star's arrival in AEW, Jon Moxley's return match announced, WCW veteran reveals Cody Rhodes' reaction to potential heel turn (3rd January 2021)

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of the AEW News Roundup, which will shed light on the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's edition with Christian Cage, who believes a recently released WWE star will end up in AEW. Meanwhile, fans will be delighted to hear that a major promotion is advertising Jon Moxley's return match against a TNA legend.

A WCW veteran has revealed how Cody Rhodes reacted when he advised him to turn heel.

With the AEW roster continuing to get stacked with recent editions, Adam Cole has expressed his desire to see another former WWE star in Tony Khan's company.

And lastly, Chris Jericho recently recalled his match from last year and has explained why it deserved a five-star rating. Now let's quickly dive into the details of these news stories.

#5 Christian Cage is optimistic about Jeff Hardy joining AEW

While speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada, Christian Cage opened up about his connection with fellow AEW star Matt Hardy and explained how they're keen to mentor younger talents in the company.

Cage then talked about Jeff Hardy's potential move to AEW, assuring that the Charismatic Enigma will join the promotion at some point.

"Yeah, of course. There's so much history there and, obviously, I'm very close with Matt [Hardy] as well. It's been great to reconnect with him in AEW. He's kind of doing the same thing as far as mentoring the younger generation the same way. He's also got a wealth of knowledge. Jeff is an extremely talented guy. A really good guy. I'm sure at some point that will happen," Christian Cage said.

In a shocking development last month, Jeff Hardy was released from his WWE contract. With his brother, Matt, teasing a potential Hardy Boyz reunion, it is safe to assume that Jeff will join AEW once he is ready to make a comeback to professional wrestling.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John