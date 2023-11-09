News & Rumor Roundup: Mandy Rose on if she'll join AEW, WWE erased 7 ft 2 in legend from history, Bryan Danielson not coming back?

Welcome to the latest edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we bring you all the biggest stories from the world of pro wrestling.

The clouds of uncertainty over the wrestling future of Mandy Rose have been looming large since her controversial WWE departure last year. Finally, she answered whether she'd join All Elite Wrestling.

Meanwhile, has WWE erased a former World Heavyweight Champion from its history? Some fans spot a potential clue at Crown Jewel 2023. Last but not least, there have been some rumblings online about Bryan Danielson not returning to his old stomping grounds anytime soon.

#3. Mandy Rose is open to joining AEW

Mandy Rose hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since WWE let go of her after her racy videos and photos from a third-party subscription platform surfaced online.

It's been almost a year since her controversial departure, and fans have been pondering whether she'll step back inside the squared circle anytime soon.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Rose was asked if she'd be open to the idea of joining All Elite Wrestling or TNA next year. Here's what God's Greatest Creation had to say:

"I don't know. But, you know, if the right phone call comes around, maybe."

Mandy Rose has previously expressed her desire to work with her former mentor and current AEW star Saraya (fka Paige). Will Tony Khan sign another former WWE Superstar? Only time will tell.

#2. WWE seemingly erased AEW star Paul Wight from its history

Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) was a mainstay of WWE until 2021 when he decided to jump ship to All Elite Wrestling.

The company often refrains from using their former employees' names on their programming. But it came as a surprise when a fan noticed that WWE had seemingly removed the formerly Big Show from its history.

During Crown Jewel this past weekend, Michael Cole took a trip down memory lane to remind fans about the history between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. He noted that The Visionary was The Scottish Warrior's first challenger for the WWE Championship after WrestleMania 36 triumph.

For those unaware, the formerly Big Show first challenged Drew McIntyre for the title following his win over Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows. The omission of Paul Wight left fans wondering whether WWE has removed the AEW star from its history.

#1. Will Bryan Danielson return to WWE in the future?

Bryan Danielson is planning to bring the curtain down on his full-time career next year, as he has stated that his current AEW contract will be the last of his wrestling journey.

Those hoping to see him back in WWE after the AEW contract expiry shouldn't keep their hopes up. Dave Meltzer recently noted that it is unlikely that Danielson would return to the global juggernaut at this point.

"And I don't think he's gonna go back to WWE at this point anyway, not that he's got anything against [them]. And you never say never. I don't want to say he would never do it."

The 42-year-old wrestling stalwart is currently nursing an orbital bone injury. However, he has already announced his in-ring return against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18.

