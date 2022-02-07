News Roundup: Wrestling legend blasts Shane McMahon's AEW rumors; top star says he doesn't like CM Punk (February 7th, 2022)

Welcome back to another exciting edition of AEW News Roundup, which will bring you all the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll start today's edition with none other than Shane McMahon, who's been making the rounds on social media lately due to his reported WWE release. Rumors of him joining Tony Khan's promotion have been swirling ever since, and a popular wrestling veteran has weighed in on this possibility.

Meanwhile, a top star provided surprising revelations regarding his relationship with CM Punk. Beyond the lead news stories, we have plenty to discuss today. Let's dive into today's roundup.

#5 Jim Cornette slams rumors of Shane McMahon joining AEW

Shane McMahon was quietly let go by WWE, reportedly due to issues stemming from the Men's Royal Rumble match. Since this news broke, rumors of Vince McMahon's son potentially signing with AEW have been swirling on social media.

Moreover, a recent report from Wade Keller has added fuel to the fire, saying that some people within WWE want Tony Khan to know "what he's in for" if he tries to reach out to Shane.

While discussing the situation on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary manager doubted the credibility of these reports and rumors. The wrestling veteran doesn't think the 52-year-old veteran would work for any promotion unless he needs money. In his mind, this doesn't apply to any members of the McMahon family.

"There's no way on earth unless Vince somehow breaks into Shane's house that Shane would work for an opposite promotion to his own father," said Cornette. "And he doesn't need the money, nobody in that family needs the money." (17:48 - 18:08)

-Wade Keller on PWTorch "People in WWE are letting me know that someone should warn Tony Khan what he’s in for if he brings Shane [McMahon] in, because the sense of entitlement, and I don’t know if ego is the right word, that Shane would bring along with him"-Wade Keller on PWTorch https://t.co/3xD2Rh4VKx

Shane McMahon joining All Elite Wrestling would surely shock the wrestling world. But as of this writing, these rumors may go down as mere talk and nothing more.

