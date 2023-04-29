Saraya (fka Paige) reacts to 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion's debut after WWE exit

AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) reacted to two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi's (Trinity Fatu) pro wrestling return.

Naomi reportedly walked out of the Stamford-based promotion in May last year alongside fellow tag team partner Sasha Banks. The two walked out during an episode of RAW following a disagreement with their creative direction. Since then, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been away from wrestling while her former tag team partner has been competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Earlier tonight, during IMPACT Wrestling's Spring Slugfest event, Naomi shocked the world by making her debut for the promotion. This was the first time she has appeared in a major wrestling promotion outside of WWE.

A friend of the former women's champion and former colleague, Saraya (fka Paige), took to Twitter to react to Naomi's IMPACT Wrestling debut.

"Omg @TheTrinity_Fatu 🥹🥹🥹❤️👏🏻👏🏻," Saraya tweeted.

Naomi's former WWE tag team partner Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) was spotted at IMPACT Wrestling's tapings

Ahead of Naomi's debut, her former tag team partner Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) was seen near the arena. The former IWGP Women's Champion showed up to support her friend.

The two met up backstage. The former WWE Women's Champion gave Naomi a hug and was extremely happy for her.

"I still can’t believe you’re here ✈️ 🇯🇵 🥹!" Naomi tweeted.

Moné also reacted to her friend's debut via Twitter. She mentioned that Trinity had arrived to take out the rest of the locker room and become the top star in the division.

"🥹😍 @TheTrinity_Fatu is here to make an IMPACT!!! She bout to knock out all competition & leave em in the rear view. Get it sis," Mercedes Moné tweeted.

It was also reported earlier that Trinity Fatu had officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

