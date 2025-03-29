Saraya sends a message to AJ Lee days after her AEW exit

Saraya has officially departed AEW but has very little time to relax. The former AEW Women's World Champion is on a signing tour for her new book, and she recently responded to a message from her legendary partner and rival, AJ Lee.

The former Paige and Lee faced off several times in WWE more than a decade ago, including for the Divas Championship. They also teamed up, with their last tag team matches coming at WrestleMania 31 and the following RAW back in 2015.

Saraya's memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, was recently released, and AJ Lee sent her former rival a heartwarming message of congratulations on social media. The Anti-Diva responded today with thanks, referring to Lee as her "fairy god mother." Check it out below:

"Love you my fairy god mother 🥹❤️," she wrote.

Saraya wants to face WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley someday

Saraya has been on hiatus since late last year, and now that she's departed AEW, it doesn't seem like she'll be stepping back into the ring anytime soon. Amid speculation that she might rejoin WWE, she recently dropped some interesting comments about the women she'd like to face.

The Anti-Diva hadn't wrestled in a few years before joining Tony Khan's promotion, and if she ever does return to WWE, she might have a few matches left in her. In a recent conversation on the B4 the Bell podcast, she named Rhea Ripley as a woman she'd like to lock horns with:

"I feel like me and Rhea [Ripley] would make a really good tag team, I’ve said that. I would love to wrestle her too. I’d love to… there’s so many women that I want to wrestle, I do, one day. Not anytime soon, obviously. There’s no room for me, [laughs], but I would love to face Rhea," she said.

Saraya has a lot on her plate at the moment, with several appearances already booked to promote her new memoir. Whether she returns to WWE when that's done remains to be seen.

