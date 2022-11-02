"So you and Andrade are getting married?" - When Triple H assumed top AEW star was dating his manager in WWE

AEW and WWE might be feuding as promotions, but some of their individual stars share beautiful relationships. While it's common knowledge that Zelina Vega and Andrade are not married to each other, back in 2018, Triple H believed that the two stars were dating.

Upon hearing that Zelina was about to get married, Triple H quickly assumed that the star was tying the knot with her then-colleague, Andrade El Idolo. However, once Vega set him straight, Papa H was shocked that she was indeed getting married to the dark and brooding Malakai (Aleister) Black.

During an interview on Out Of Character, Zelina recalled the hilarious story.

"We were backstage, but even when I told him like, ‘Hey! Um, I’m getting married,'" Vega continued. "He’s like, ‘Oh! Okay. So you and Andrade are getting married?’ I’m like, ‘No. Me and Aleister’ and he’s like, ‘What? Wait. You guys completely threw me off with that." [H/T- PostWrestling]

Today Zelina and Malakai are happily married, despite the couple being torn between AEW and WWE. Similarly, Andrade El Idolo is now a married man, as he recently exchanged vows with Charlotte Flair.

At the time of Vega and Black's marriage, Andrade was yet to publicly date Charlotte. While there's no way to accurately determine how long things were building between the two, according to public knowledge, future spouses began their relationship in 2019, almost a year after the Blacks tied the knot.

ROSHE @RosheEntertains



Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo.



Thats an alliance I didn’t know I needed



#AEWRampage Old friends reunited…Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo.Thats an alliance I didn’t know I needed Old friends reunited…Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo.Thats an alliance I didn’t know I needed#AEWRampage https://t.co/gCFDPNy1TP

What are the AEW and WWE couples up to currently up to in their respective promotions?

Both couples are seemingly happily married at this point.

The couples might be happy when it comes to their marriages, but both Andrade and Malakai have had various rumors go around about them not being happy in AEW.

Malakai Black first sparked numerous rumors when it was revealed that he had requested his release from AEW. This quickly spiraled out and the star even had to issue a public statement to put down rampant rumors that he was unhappy in the promotion. As for Zelina Vega, she recently aligned herself with Legado Del Fantasma and recently called out both Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey.

Andrade El Idolo's rumored unhappiness in AEW might have far more weight to it than Malakai's. After the star's disastrous backstage brawl with Sammy Guevara, he was sent home and has effectively been removed from television.

Many fans now strongly believe that he's on his way out. Charlotte has also been away from WWE, but will likely be able to walk into another main event feud.

Despite this, both Andrade and Charlotte are currently enjoying a vacation away from the wrestling world. Unfortunately, until both of these stories develop, the couples might just stay divided between WWE and AEW.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes