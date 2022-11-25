Steve Austin won't be returning to face three polarizing WWE veterans at WrestleMania 39; wrestling legend says

Rumors of Stone Cold Steve Austin returning for one more match at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood have been running wild. Several names have been thrown into the hat for his potential opponents, and Jim Cornette is the latest to do so.

The Texas Rattlesnake looks to be in the best physical shape following his triumphant outing against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 (Night 1) earlier this year.

And not to forget, he also turned the clock back to the Attitude Era by giving a devastating Stunner to Vince McMahon in front of over 75,000 strong on Night 2.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette dwelled on why Steve Austin shouldn't be facing someone like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, or John Cena next year:

"Well, you don't want a legends match because then nobody wants the any of the other guys that you mentioned [John Cena, CM Punk & Cody Rhodes] necessarily to lose either. Nobody wants to see Austin lose. You got to put him against somebody younger. You can't put him against somebody that you want to, you know, build as a main event attraction because you got to beat him, but you want somebody in a position to be elevated by the interaction, and I think it might be stretching to say someone like Austin theory." (3:27)

You can check out the full clip below:

Ric Flair wants Steve Austin to eviscerate CM Punk at WrestleMania 39

For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring to see a blockbuster dream match between Steve Austin and CM Punk.

Despite teasing a clash multiple times in 2011, the company never got the chance to pull the trigger on it due to the Hall of Famer's health concerns.

Interestingly, The Straight Edge Superstar's AEW departure rumors have sent fanatics into a frenzy over the possibility of seeing this match next year.

Ric Flair recently asserted that Austin should squash Punk in 30 seconds if Triple H book this dream warfare in Hollywood next year:

"If he wrestles CM Punk, he needs to beat him in 30 seconds. 30 seconds! Stone Cold and CM Punk, come on, give me a break," said Ric Flair. "Can't even mention their names in the same breath, please."

Whether or not that happens, Steve Austin is all but confirmed to don his wrestling boots again after WWE reportedly offered him to work another match.

Only time will tell which superstar will be fortunate enough to get in the ring with the stalwart.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Drive-Thru podcast.

