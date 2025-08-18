"Surprise entrant at the Rumble," "Wish he was back before Cena retires" - Fans react to AEW star's cryptic tease

A former AEW champion and top star's recent social media activity seems to have teased a potential WWE return. Fans are now reacting to the prospect of the talent in question, Chris Jericho, going back to his old stomping ground.The Learning Tree has been missing from All Elite Wrestling programming since this past April, after lashing out at his allies Big Bill and Bryan Keith and walking out on them on live television. It was reported a while earlier that there were no concrete plans in place for the inaugural AEW World Champion's return. Jericho's ongoing on-screen hiatus has put a question mark on his status and future in the Tony Khan-led company. Recently, it was noted that the former JAS leader had liked an Instagram post that speculated on the possibility of his WWE return after his AEW contract supposedly expires later this year.Fans quickly flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Chris Jericho seemingly teasing his WWE comeback. A large number of users voiced positive responses to the idea of The Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla heading back to the sports entertainment juggernaut, looking forward to his post-AEW singles run and a possible Hall of Fame induction. Some speculated that the legend could appear at the 2026 Royal Rumble. One fan even lamented Jericho's potential return not overlapping with John Cena's retirement run.Check out screenshots of the fan reactions below.Fan reactions to Chris Jericho's social media tease toward a WWE return [Source: X/Twitter]Some more fan reactions [Source: X/Twitter]It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will bring Jericho back on All Elite Wrestling TV, considering his role in growing the company since its inception.AEW's Chris Jericho on a prospective WWE returnDuring a panel at the Horror, Rock &amp; Wrestle Fest in Manchester, UK, this past April, Chris Jericho addressed the topic of potentially going back to WWE. Y2J seemingly refused to rule out the prospect, stating that such a move would depend on his professional situation at the time.&quot;I would have considered a return to WWE before things changed. I mean, you’d be crazy not to consider it,&quot; said Jericho. &quot;It just depends on what the situation is and what’s going on with me at the time. We’ll see.&quot; [H/T: SEScoops]It remains to be seen if Jericho will actually end up making the jump from AEW back to the Triple H-led company.