"The New Toxic Attraction?" - Wrestling fans poke fun at the idea of Mandy Rose joining forces with two top female AEW stars after WWE release

Mandy Rose's sudden WWE departure has left the wrestling world in a state of shock and baffled in the past 24 hours.

The company fired The Golden Goddess hot on the heels of her NXT Women's Championship loss to Roxanne Perex on Tuesday night.

Her surprise defeat also brought an abrupt end to her historic title reign of 413 days, which put her on a proverbial pedestal.

Soon after, many expected big things for Rose, with some even pondering the remote possibility of her return to the main roster as early as next year.

But as it turned out, WWE quietly let her go over an alleged breach of contract.

In a nutshell, Mandy Rose shared racy content on her FanTime page, a similarly paid subscription platform like OnlyFans and Brand Army.

Her explicit photos were outside the parameters of the company. It reportedly put management in a "tough position," leaving them with no choice but to release her imminently.

The 32-year-old's WWE exit didn't sit well with fans, as the Twitterverse started using the hashtag "Rehire Mandy Rose" trend to shower support for the Toxic Attraction's former leader.

While some began contemplating the possibility of Rose signing with AEW, which has apparently become home to many former WWE Superstars.

As such, a few even expressed a burning desire to see God's Greatest Creation join forces with Paige VanZant and Toni Storm to form a new stable.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions below:

Juan C. Reneo @ReneusMeister TK should sign Mandy Rose and pair her with Toni Storm and Page Vanzant. AEW would make billions TK should sign Mandy Rose and pair her with Toni Storm and Page Vanzant. AEW would make billions

Kalal @OfficialKalal @ReneusMeister No way Mandy should come back with Saraya and also add Paige V those three would dominate the women’s division @ReneusMeister No way Mandy should come back with Saraya and also add Paige V those three would dominate the women’s division

SOUP @Soup1423 @ReneusMeister Delete this before the cokehead does it @ReneusMeister Delete this before the cokehead does it 😂

William Devine @WilliamDevine13 @ReneusMeister Mandy rose can't wrestle so fit right in with most female wrestlers there in aew wrestling @ReneusMeister Mandy rose can't wrestle so fit right in with most female wrestlers there in aew wrestling

Alabama_$l!m @Headbandbrodie @ReneusMeister Let us not forget that you could even put her with Saraya and it would work because they were in Absolution together.... @ReneusMeister Let us not forget that you could even put her with Saraya and it would work because they were in Absolution together....

Craig Williamson @CraigW_Kent @ReneusMeister Because Toni Storm and PVZ segments are really setting the world on fire now??? You actually think this would cause a bump lol? @ReneusMeister Because Toni Storm and PVZ segments are really setting the world on fire now??? You actually think this would cause a bump lol? 😂

What did Mandy Rose have to say about her WWE departure?

While WWE hasn't officially confirmed Mandy Rose's departure yet, the star herself appears to have cleared the air on the controversial situation.

Earlier today, the former NXT Champion broke her silence and sent a message to her well-wishers via FanTime:

"Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!;)" [H/T EWrestling News]

Despite making waves outside of professional wrestling, The Golden Goddess still has a lot to offer the industry.

It will be interesting to see whether she takes her potential to a promotion that doesn't condemn her subscription-based platform. Only time will tell whether AEW or IMPACT Wrestling will put feelers out to guage her interest.

