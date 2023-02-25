"These people are ruining wrestling for us" - Bray Wyatt and multiple top AEW stars get blasted by a WWE veteran

Bray Wyatt has been the talk of the wrestling world since his stunning return to WWE at Extreme Rules last year. However, his recent reincarnation doesn't sit well with Jim Cornette.

The Eater of Words hasn't actively participated in the ring lately. Instead, he has been more involved in developing his on-screen chemistry with Uncle Howdy, who is speculated to be his real-life brother, Bo Dallas.

The 35-year-old has laced up his boots in only one match so far, which ensued at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. That night, he obliterated LA Knight in a "Mountain Dew Pitch Black match," which also saw a cameo appearance from Uncle Howdy in the aftermath.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager called the SmackDown Superstar a "drizzling sh*ts" and roasted him for ruining wrestling for fans:

"This guy's [Bray Wyatt] a drizzling sh*ts because he thinks that, and a lot of these other f**king @$$holes think that too. They want to be video game characters. They want to be horror movie stars. They wanna get booked in c-level horror movies, remakes of sh*ts that was actually good. That some f**king morons gonna take and ruin for everybody else like that kind of thing. These people are ruining wrestling for us," Cornette said. (4:47 onwards)

Cornette also held Kenny Omega and Orange Cassidy responsible for cluttering up the business:

"Whether you wanna be in f**king whatever's that Final Fantasy XIV with Seraphim and Cherubim or you want to be goddamn, you know, Rob Zombie horror movie remake reject, don't clutter up the f**king wrestling business... So I'm painting this guy with the same brush as twinkle toes [Kenny Omega], and some of these performance artists and the f**king the pizza maker and pockets [Orange Cassidy] and whoever the f**k else," he added. (5:30 onwards)

Jim Cornette isn't a fan of Bray Wyatt's in-ring work either

Bray Wyatt has always been more of a character-driven wrestler than an in-ring technician. Superstars like Seth Rollins have often described him as someone difficult to work with, considering they haven't come out of their feud looking stronger.

Jim Cornette backed the argument and noted that Wyatt kills wrestlers' momentum:

"Yes, no, you look like a blithering dipsh*t when you get out of the ring with this guy [Bray Wyatt]. He kills everybody he comes in contact with. So I hope the merchandise he sells is worth it to them. But if I was booked against him, I'd call him*f**king sick," Cornette said.

Nevertheless, the former Universal Champion is one of the biggest draws for WWE right now. As of this writing, he's rumored to have a WrestleMania showdown with Bobby Lashley this year.

