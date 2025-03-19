Tony Khan to hire wrestling legend for a new role in AEW after retirement announcement? Looking at the chances.

The AEW roster has become home to several wrestling legends. From active Hall of Famers such as Adam Copeland, Billy Gunn, Chris Jericho and Jeff Jarrett to veterans working behind-the-scenes like Dean Malenko and Sarah Stock. Now there's talk of a recently-inducted Hall of Famer joining Tony Khan after a retirement announcement.

WWE and AEW have staffed their teams of coaches and producers with veteran pro wrestlers for obvious reasons. In addition to Malenko and Stock, Khan has several key names working as producers, with many holding the roles of producer and coach. The role of producer is held by more than a dozen veterans including Bryan Danielson, Jerry Lynn, Renee Paquette, Glacier, Chris Hero, Scotty 2 Hotty, Luther, Chuck Taylor, and Tony Chimel.

Gunn and Jericho among a group of more than a dozen active names also help out with coaching in AEW, such as Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, Serena Deeb, Jake Roberts, Colt Cabana, Rocky Romero, Serpentico, and Madison Rayne. Jarrett works as a coach, executive, and on-screen talent, as does Christopher Daniels and others. Many of these backstage workers are officially retired from in-ring action, and several are familiar with another highly-regarded veteran that recently announced his retirement: Homicide.

The Notorious Legend is almost retired. Homicide is wrapping up his career that took him through ROH, TNA, DGUSA, AEW, NJPW, the NWA, and beyond. Homicide's career hit the 30-year mark earlier this month, but it will end on Thursday as he celebrates his 48th birthday.

Victory Pro Wrestling and Outlaw Pro Wrestling will present End Of An Era tomorrow from Arlo Williamsburg on March 20 at 8pm. The show will feature a main event hand-picked by The Notorious 187 himself: Mike Santana and Afa Jr. vs. Homicide and Outlaw owner Bull James (fka Bull Dempsey). Homicide promised this will be his last year wrestling, but it remains to be seen what will happen after Thursday's retirement match. However, the father-of-two will likely need a job, and he clearly has a lot to offer any promotion.

Homicide could be the perfect fit for AEW's behind-the-scenes team. With the occasional departure and some legends aging out of the industry, Khan often needs to keep the backstage roster fresh, and in retirement Homicide would be able to devote all his time to off-screen work. He is likely done with the ring as he began talking about wanting to retire 10 years ago.

The Strong Style Thug has wrestled close to 2,000 matches in his career, and was honored in 2022 with an induction into the inaugural class of GCW's Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the JAPW Hall of Fame in 2016. However, the NYC native also brings backstage experience to the table as he previously worked as a producer for Billy Corgan's National Wrestling Alliance, while he spent 237 days as NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Khan is a lifelong wrestling fan, and is familiar with Homicide's work. The AEW President never signed the former ROH World Champion, but he did book him for the Grand Slam Rampage in September 2021.

Khan also brought Homicide to the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City in December for Ring of Honor TV tapings. The 4-time TNA champion teamed with Rocky Romero to defeat QT Marshall and Aaron Solo on night one, then teamed with Romero for a loss to Lio Rush and Action Andretti. Several others in AEW are also very familiar with Homicide, such as Kingston, Lynn, Danielson, Hero, Cabana, Dutt, Daniels, Samoa Joe, and Mark Briscoe, among others.

AEW pays tribute to Homicide

AEW has paid tribute to the legendary Homicide as he prepares to retire from the ring this week. The Ring of Honor veteran is featured in the latest episode of ROH Timelines, which was released on AEW's YouTube channel today.

Homicide became ROH's 8th World Champion in 2006 after dethroning Bryan Danielson. He lost the title 56 days later, but also held the World Tag Team Championship once with Chris Dickinson.

