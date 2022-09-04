Top AEW star seemingly wants to team up with Edge following surprising new look at WWE Clash at the Castle

AEW star Dax Harwood expressed his desire to form an alliance with Edge, who had a totally different look earlier at WWE Clash at the Castle.

During the premium live event, Edge teamed up with long-time friend Rey Mysterio against the Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest. While making his signature entrance, The Rated R Superstar shocked the crowd in Cardiff, Wales by arriving with a mask to showcase his act of solidarity for Mysterio.

Harwood definitely noticed this as he took to Instagram to share a story involving himself, Cash Wheeler and Edge. The FTR member playfully opined that the trio of themselves and The Rated R Superstar should partner up while in their luchador attires.

Edge has a well-documented history with FTR as he is friends with Dax (David Michael Harwood) and Cash (Daniel Marshall Wheeler) in real-life. At one point, the AEW team even helped the former WWE Champion get in shape for his in-ring return at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Check out Dax's Instagram story below:

Dax Harwood's Instagram story

For those unaware, FTR once disguised themselves as luchadores, with the name "Las Super Ranas" on the October 16, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite. They outlasted The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) to become the new AAA World Tag Team Champions at the time.

Former WWE star Dax Harwood gave his thoughts on the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

After Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre's match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event, Dax Harwood shared his two cents on Twitter about the state of the wrestling business.

The FTR member was beyond happy to see professional wrestling getting unleashed on full display in the Cardiff, Wales spectacle.

"Sometimes passion gets mistaken for attitude; Maybe justifiably. But I’m here to tell you, justifiably, I f****** love professional wrestling. Like a lot."

Check out Harwood's tweet here.

FTR (Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will be in action tomorrow at All Out 2022 as they are set to team up with TNT Champion Wardlow. They will face the trio of Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin).

Do you want to see Edge and FTR team up using their luchador versions? Sound off in the comments section below.

