Top AEW star sends a message after Jade Cargill shows off brutal injury following WWE SmackDown

A top AEW star recently expressed concern for Jade Cargill after she shared a brutal injury she sustained on WWE SmackDown.
Last Friday on SmackDown, Tiffany Straton defended her Women's title in a triple threat match against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. At one point in the match, Jax threw Cargill into the steel steps, and the impact caused a large cut above her eye. Following the bout, Cargill took to Instagram and shared a photo of her new scar. The image garnered comments from many pro-wrestling stars, including one from top AEW star Thunder Rosa.
La Mera Mera, currently on hiatus from All Elite Wrestling, showed concern for The Storm in her comment but also playfully asked Cargill to take care of her pretty face.
"Ouch…. Girl take care of that pretty face❤️," wrote Rosa
Check out Thunder Rosa's comment below and Jade Cargill's post here.
Thunder Rosa reacts to Bianca Belair's statement on WWE Wrestlemania heading to Saudi Arabia
Earlier this month, WWE held a press conference in which the company's CCO, Triple H, announced that Wrestlemania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia. Many of the promotion's top names were present during this press conference, including former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The EST, when asked about women competing in Saudi Arabia, stated that the country has been evolving for women in recent years. This statement garnered a reaction from Rosa, who, while speaking on the Off the Ropes podcast, said:
“They give them money, we’re gonna give you a show. That’s it… I think it’s a reflection of everything that is happening right now in America. That’s my reaction to things. Things are changing so fast… The stakeholders… they’re calling the shots, and you have to go for what they tell you to do, otherwise you’re not gonna eat. This is part of your job, and yes, Bianca (Belair), you are absolutely right."
It remains to be seen when La Mera Mera will return from her hiatus to All Elite Wrestling.
