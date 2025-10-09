Top champion sends a 3-word message after AEW announces blockbuster title match for WrestleDream 2025

A top AEW champion has revealed his immediate plans through a 3-word message after the promotion announced a blockbuster title match for WrestleDream 2025.We are just 9 days away from AEW's next pay-per-view, WrestleDream 2025. The event is already packed with major matches, including Hangman Page defending the World Title against Samoa Joe, Darby Allin facing Jon Moxley in an &quot;I Quit&quot; match, and Kris Statlander putting the Women's World Title on the line against Toni Storm. Earlier today, the Jacksonville-based promotion took to X and confirmed another blockbuster match to the card with said top champion, Kyle Fletcher, defending his TNT title against Mark Briscoe. The post caught the attention of the Protostar, who replied with a 3-word response. Quoting AEW's post on X, the TNT champion shared the following message:&quot;the next chapter,&quot; wrote FletcherKyle Fletcher receives major warning from absent AEW star Dustin Rhodes.Kyle Fletcher's journey as the TNT champion started on an edition of Collision in July, where he defeated the then-champion Dustin Rhodes in a brutal Chicago Street Fight. During the match, the Protostar had targeted Rhodes's knees with a screwdriver, further injuring his already banged-up knees. Since that bout, the Natural has been absent from All Elite Wrestling and recovering from his wounds. However, he still seems to have bad blood with Fletcher.Recently, the TNT champion took to X to share a photo of himself holding the title, accompanied by a bold message.&quot;kill all your idols, kill all your gods&quot;The post prompted a response from Dustin, who warned Fletcher that he's still around.&quot;Kill these n*ts! This legend is still here. You can't kill sh*t,&quot; Rhodes wrote.Check out Dustin's reply on X here.Time will tell when Dustin Rhodes will return to Tony Khan's promotion, but fans can expect the Natural to go after the Protostar once he's back.