"Fire Hangman and strip the Bucks and Omega of EVP status" - Twitter erupts over who should be fired between CM Punk and The Elite after alleged brawl

Will any of these stars face ramifications for their actions?
Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 07, 2022 04:07 PM IST

The real-life issues between AEW World Champion CM Punk and World Trios Champions The Elite don't seem to simmer down anytime soon.

More and more skeletons have been tumbling out of the closet since Punk (with Ace Steel) allegedly brawled with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks backstage over the former's explosive comments in the media scrum.

Steel, who was earlier said to have bitten The Cleaner and accidentally gave Nick a black eye with a chair, reportedly told sources that his wife was present at the scene that set him off.

The word making the rounds is that Nick and Matt "kicked the door down" of The Second City Saint's locker room when the latter didn't respond. The company has reportedly handed indefinite suspensions to multiple personnel involved in the scuffle.

Fightful Select even learned that the majority of the talent within the locker room was unhappy with how Punk handled the incident and now wants the veteran to be gone from AEW.

Wrestling fans have been divided over who should be fired/suspended, with many affirming that Tony Khan must strip the EVPs of their status.

Others want the All Elite President to reprimand CM Punk, though a few believe he's too big of a draw for the company to let him go.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

"fire cm punk" "suspend the elite" bro arrest sammy guevara
@nodqdotcom Punk is a bigger name and is known around the world more than most of the roster. Tony has the ultimate say so. He would let almost anybody go before punk
@nodqdotcom I haven’t liked CM Punk’s AEW run but AEW needs CM Punk, CM Punk doesn’t need AEW
@nodqdotcom 100% he should be fired. He is making the company look bad. And I don't understand how people can sit here and say "No he shouldn't" dudes, this type of behavior is ridiculous, and if this was a normal job, he would of been fired on the spot. Stop defending this man.
@CelAewSims Why not fire the Young Bucks. Seems to me they have been starting crap ever since they became EVP's. Them and Cody was at odds and I believe that is why he left. Now Punk called them out because one of there close friends was a reporter and had him start the crap.
@davemeltzerWON You can’t fire the biggest star the company has ever had! Young bucks are the problem, here! Bunch of wannabe rockers jealous. SMH
No fire the Young Bucks and Omega energy yet? Weird.It's like hey maybe Punk wasn't the guy who started the fight and was just calling out management just like everyone does at every job ever? twitter.com/nodqdotcom/sta…
Remove The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega as EVPs for spreading rumors Suspend CM Punk for starting a fightSuspend Adam Page for going off script Fire Ace Steel for throwing a chairSimple twitter.com/valonpllana/st…
@RowdyRodimus @AEW @The_MJF @TBSNetwork Fire hangman and strip the bucks and omega of evp status
@authofwrestling You know Tony is probably gonna back Punk and Steele and fire the Elite.
@nodqdotcom He is too big of a draw to be fired.
@TheRajGiri The bucks be striped of their trio titles too!!! And I don’t want anyone fired or let go but all should be suspended and to figure out differences.
@TheRajGiri Punk shouldn't have talked trash and walked all over them. He knew that was gonna happen. The Elite has life to live. Fire or Suspend Punk.
@SMuehlhausenJr I think Tony Khan should a) strip the EVPs of their titles (not the trios but the EVP status), 2) Suspend them for instigating it and 3) Tell punk to take a few weeks off until it's all blown over.

What's next for AEW World Champion CM Punk?

Despite rampant rumors of this alleged backstage turmoil, Tony Khan has yet to make any comment to confirm or squash the story.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that those involved in the fight would miss the All Out fallout episode of AEW Dynamite tonight.

CM Punk possibly suffered a triceps injury during the physical altercation, but those close to him claim it occurred during his match against Jon Moxley last Sunday.

The backstage fight between CM Punk and The Elite after #AEW All Out have reportedly injured the current world champion. #CMPunk #AllOut https://t.co/OQVLpmoIV3

With MJF all set to appear on Wednesday night to address his Casino Ladder match win, it will be interesting to see whether CM Punk confronts him to set up a title match down the road.

What do you make of these fans' comments? Who do you think should be canned by the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

