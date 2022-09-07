"Fire Hangman and strip the Bucks and Omega of EVP status" - Twitter erupts over who should be fired between CM Punk and The Elite after alleged brawl

The real-life issues between AEW World Champion CM Punk and World Trios Champions The Elite don't seem to simmer down anytime soon.
More and more skeletons have been tumbling out of the closet since Punk (with Ace Steel) allegedly brawled with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks backstage over the former's explosive comments in the media scrum.
Steel, who was earlier said to have bitten The Cleaner and accidentally gave Nick a black eye with a chair, reportedly told sources that his wife was present at the scene that set him off.
The word making the rounds is that Nick and Matt "kicked the door down" of The Second City Saint's locker room when the latter didn't respond. The company has reportedly handed indefinite suspensions to multiple personnel involved in the scuffle.
Fightful Select even learned that the majority of the talent within the locker room was unhappy with how Punk handled the incident and now wants the veteran to be gone from AEW.
Wrestling fans have been divided over who should be fired/suspended, with many affirming that Tony Khan must strip the EVPs of their status.
Others want the All Elite President to reprimand CM Punk, though a few believe he's too big of a draw for the company to let him go.
Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:
What's next for AEW World Champion CM Punk?
Despite rampant rumors of this alleged backstage turmoil, Tony Khan has yet to make any comment to confirm or squash the story.
Dave Meltzer recently reported that those involved in the fight would miss the All Out fallout episode of AEW Dynamite tonight.
CM Punk possibly suffered a triceps injury during the physical altercation, but those close to him claim it occurred during his match against Jon Moxley last Sunday.
With MJF all set to appear on Wednesday night to address his Casino Ladder match win, it will be interesting to see whether CM Punk confronts him to set up a title match down the road.
What do you make of these fans' comments? Who do you think should be canned by the company? Sound off in the comments section below.
What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here
Q. Who do you think could get fired following backstage incident at AEW media scrum?
CM Punk
The Elite