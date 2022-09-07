Possible reason former WWE Superstar went "ballistic" during CM Punk's backstage altercation with EVPs at AEW media scrum

A potential reason has been revealed as to why former WWE star Ace Steel went berserk during CM Punk's backstage altercation with The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) following the AEW All Out media scrum.

The fiasco began after Punk fired inflammatory remarks towards The Elite, Hangman Page and Colt Cabana. Omega and the Young Bucks, who are Executive Vice Presidents in the company, were allegedly livid at the former WWE Champion's comments and immediately confronted him in the locker room.

A reported melee then ensued with Punk allegedly throwing punches at Matt Jackson. Ace Steel quickly joined the fray and reportedly bit Omega and threw a chair that resulted in Nick Jackson having a "black eye."

The latest report from Fightful Select states that the EVPs went to Punk's locker room but the latter didn't answer, having just left the media scrum after a brutal title bout with Jon Moxley. When the AEW World Champion didn't respond, The Elite allegedly pounded on the door, with sources on Punk's side claiming they "kicked the door down."

Meanwhile, the reason for Steel going "ballistic" was because his wife was in the vicinity during the alleged physical altercation, with sources claiming that he was just looking out for her.

Moreover, it's said that Omega was not really upset initially before getting bitten by the AEW producer amidst the chaos. The report added that the fight was "very long" and both camps went on a verbal jousting after the physical altercation had ended.

Afterward, multiple personnel who were in the locker room during the skirmish were reportedly suspended. Punk and Omega were said to have tried to talk things over, but apparently to no avail.

Former WWE star Ace Steel might exit AEW following the physical altercation involving CM Punk

After allegedly playing a huge part in the backstage melee involving CM Punk and The Elite, producer Ace Steel might reportedly exit AEW.

Furthermore, the belief circled around was that Steel wasn't going to be part of the Jacksonville-based promotion after what he allegedly did. The report also stated that the heat on the producer was clearly evident.

It will be interesting to see if Steel does indeed depart All Elite Wrestling after what transpired.

