"You're a deadly weapon now" – Former WWE personality blasts Jeff Hardy after DUI arrest; references Hall of Famer's incident (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently bashed AEW star Jeff Hardy for putting other people's lives in danger while driving under the influence.

The Charismatic Enigma was arrested on June 13, 2022, on multiple charges, including DUI and driving with a suspended license in Volusia County, Florida. According to reports, his blood alcohol content was almost four times the legal limit in Florida.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE said he immediately thought of Bill DeMott after the news about Hardy's DUI arrest broke out:

"My issue is bro, being in that state and getting behind the wheel of a car, that's a totally different animal. And Chris [Dr. Chris Featherstone] I keep thinking of because he was doing a show with me at the time, my mind just goes to Bill DeMott immediately. Immediately because I was very close to Bill when his daughter got killed by a drunk driver. Ok bro you got an addiction, been in and out of rehab, you can't kick this addiction. But bro, when you are getting behind the wheel of a car knowing you're screwed up, now bro you're putting other people's lives in danger." (from 5:31 to 6:15)

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny was recently involved in a severe car accident, which led to the death of 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter. She was arrested on nine charges, including DUI manslaughter. While comparing Jeff Hardy's arrest to Sunny's incident, Russo said:

"And Chris we're just coming off the Sunny incident. We're literally weeks, weeks. We are just coming off. So bro, I gotta be honest with you, once we get to that point, my sympathy goes out of the window. Because you know the state you're in and you're getting behind the wheel of the car. You're a deadly weapon now, bro." (from 6:16 to 6:38)

Check out the latest edition of Writing with Russo in the video embedded below:

You can check out the full results of this week's Rampage HERE.

Matt Hardy recently opened up about Jeff Hardy's substance issues

During the latest edition of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the WWE legend said that The Charismatic Enigma's substance-related issues possibly happened due to their mother dying when Jeff Hardy was very young:

"I feel like some of Jeff’s issues probably come from our mother dying when he was so, so young. That was always an issue he carried with him deeply.”

Following his latest arrest, AEW President Tony Khan said that the 44-year-old star would only be allowed to return after completing treatment and maintaining sobriety.

It'll be interesting to see whether Jeff Hardy's recent arrest affects his standing in AEW.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far