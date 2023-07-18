Watch: Zelina Vega pays tribute to AEW stars on WWE SmackDown

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown emanated from North Carolina, so Zelina Vega saw it fitting to pay tribute to two local legends.

Last Friday, Vega faced Bayley in singles match. Although she was not able to claim the victory, The LWO member had the crowd on her side and put up a valiant effort against The Role Model.

Some of the crowd support stemmed from the fact that Vega channeled her in Hardy Boy before and during the bout. During her entrance, she briefly did Jeff's trademark dance while on the stage. She then hit a Twist of Fate on Bayley during the match, a signature move of the accomplished brothers.

Vega has previously cited The Hardys as inspirations of hers and gleefully took this opportunity to honor them even though they stand on the other side of the promotional divide.

WWE's Zelina Vega and AEW's Matt Hardy show each other love on Twitter

Matt Hardy evidently appreciated Zelina Vega's gesture on last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, as he would head to Twitter to post a GIF of himself and his brother in response to Vega's Twist of Fate.

In turn, Vega replied to the post with a heartwarming message for the tenured tag team:

"Nothing but luv for you two, since day 1! @MATTHARDYBRAND," Zelina tweeted.

Matt Hardy has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism lately. His social media spat with Jim Cornette has been the talk of the wrestling world recently. So, it is great to see the internet being used in such a positive light between two people who simply love the business.

As for Zelina's on-screen presentation, there does not seem to be too much direction in terms of a storyline going forward. However, with the groundswell of support she has garnered as a member of The LWO, this is likely to change soon.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here