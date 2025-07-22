"We don’t need Chris Jericho 2.0," "It’s over" - Fans erupt after former AEW champion makes a massive confession

A former AEW Champion returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion this month at All In after a long hiatus from the promotion. Now, a recent revelation from the star has created buzz among fans on social media.Bryan Danielson made a long-awaited return at AEW All In: Texas to help Hangman Adam Page defeat Jon Moxley in the main event of the show. The former AEW World Champion showed up wearing a blue panther mask and laid out Moxley's allies, Yuta, Claudio, and Gabe Kidd. He even performed a suicide dive to a huge reaction from the fans.On the latest edition of The Nikki and Brie Show, The American Dragon made a revelation that he wasn't cleared to do all the moves he pulled off at Globe Life Field in Texas.&quot;Some of [the moves], I had clearance. Some of them, I did not, but I was feeling it... To be fair, [AEW doctor Michael Sampson] wasn’t upset. He did think I was an idiot,&quot; said Danielson. [H/T Fightful]Following the confession, fans erupted on X and reacted to Danielson's reveal with a range of emotions.&quot;I’m glad he isn’t back. He had the perfect retirement. We don’t need Chris Jericho 2.0. it’s over,&quot; wrote one fan.&quot;They did NOT clear that suicide dive&quot;, quipped another.Check out some other reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from WrestlePurists' X]AEW star Bryan Danielson confirmed he is not returning to wrestlingAddressing his wrestling career in the same edition of the Nikki and Brie Show, The American Dragon confirmed that his presence at All In did not mean he would be returning to in-ring competition.“No, I’m not back,&quot; he said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]Check out his comments in the video below:Danielson had to retire from competing full-time as a wrestler following WrestleDream 2024 after losing the world title to Jon Moxley. Danielson made that decision due to his recurring neck issues.