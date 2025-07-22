  • home icon
  "We don't need Chris Jericho 2.0," "It's over" - Fans erupt after former AEW champion makes a massive confession

"We don’t need Chris Jericho 2.0," "It’s over" - Fans erupt after former AEW champion makes a massive confession

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 22, 2025 13:49 GMT
Chris Jericho was last seen in AEW in April [Images from AEW's YouTube]

A former AEW Champion returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion this month at All In after a long hiatus from the promotion. Now, a recent revelation from the star has created buzz among fans on social media.

Bryan Danielson made a long-awaited return at AEW All In: Texas to help Hangman Adam Page defeat Jon Moxley in the main event of the show. The former AEW World Champion showed up wearing a blue panther mask and laid out Moxley's allies, Yuta, Claudio, and Gabe Kidd. He even performed a suicide dive to a huge reaction from the fans.

On the latest edition of The Nikki and Brie Show, The American Dragon made a revelation that he wasn't cleared to do all the moves he pulled off at Globe Life Field in Texas.

"Some of [the moves], I had clearance. Some of them, I did not, but I was feeling it... To be fair, [AEW doctor Michael Sampson] wasn’t upset. He did think I was an idiot," said Danielson. [H/T Fightful]
Following the confession, fans erupted on X and reacted to Danielson's reveal with a range of emotions.

"I’m glad he isn’t back. He had the perfect retirement. We don’t need Chris Jericho 2.0. it’s over," wrote one fan.
"They did NOT clear that suicide dive", quipped another.

Check out some other reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from WrestlePurists' X]

AEW star Bryan Danielson confirmed he is not returning to wrestling

Addressing his wrestling career in the same edition of the Nikki and Brie Show, The American Dragon confirmed that his presence at All In did not mean he would be returning to in-ring competition.

“No, I’m not back," he said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]
Check out his comments in the video below:

Danielson had to retire from competing full-time as a wrestler following WrestleDream 2024 after losing the world title to Jon Moxley. Danielson made that decision due to his recurring neck issues.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

