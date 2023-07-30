"What are you doing?" asks Sting's close friend after another death-defying spot in AEW (Exclusive)

Sting's AEW run will be best remembered for the absurd stunts he has pulled off in the promotion. Despite being in his mid-60s, The Icon seems to be turning back the clock and drinking from the fountain of youth before every outing. However, this has also garnered him a lot of criticism, and WWE veteran Vince Russo wishes his good friend would consider taking a more tame approach when performing in the ring.

Thus far, AEW fans have seen Sting dive off a Titantron, eat a 630 senton through a table, and more recently, leap off a ladder in the ring through a table positioned at ringside.

The last of these has drawn the concern of many around the wrestling world, including Sting's long-time friend Vince Russo. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo podcast, the former WWE and WCW writer said the following:

"Bro, seriously – what are you doing? There is no need for you to be doing this. You are an icon. You are a legend, bro. Literally, bro. People should walk into that building and bow down at your feet. You’ve done it all. And, bro, you’ve done it all as a gentleman, as a Christian brother, as a top-shelf act. There is nothing more you can accomplish. What are you doing, bro?"

To make matters worse, Sting's latest stunt did not go exactly as planned and resulted in him suffering minor injuries as a result, although many feel as though there could have been more severe consequences.

Sting set to retire in AEW soon?

It's no secret that Sting is well into the back-end of his career. While he will undoubtedly go out as a legend of the business and one of the most respected individuals to ever lace up a pair of boots, many fans aren't ready for The Icon to say goodbye just yet.

On an episode of Dynamite a few months back, Sting admitted that "showtime is almost over," which might be the reason he is attempting increasingly more risky spots in his matches. This might be his way of going out with a bang, so to speak.

Much has been made of who his final opponent should be. Some have suggested that his retirement match should take place at AEW's upcoming All In event at Wembley Stadium, although there have been no official developments in this regard.

Nonetheless, if Sting really is on the verge of stepping away for good, the AEW faithful would be best served appreciating his presence while they still can.

