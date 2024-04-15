Will Ospreay takes a dig at WWE roster following controversial comments about Triple H

Will Ospreay riled up the internet wrestling community last week with a controversial shot at WWE CCO Triple H. The Aerial Assassin alluded to the controversy on the latest episode of Hey! (EW).

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, WWE's Triple H commented on what potential free agents could expect when joining the Stamford-based promotion. The Game claimed that wrestlers who weren't ready to grind didn't have a place in the company, which many took to be a shot at recent AEW signee Will Ospreay.

Ospreay chose to sign with All Elite Wrestling for a variety of reasons, which included his desire to remain in the UK with his wife rather than relocate to America. The Aerial Assassin responded to Triple H's comments last week on Dynamite, making a joke about the WWE CCO's marriage to Stephanie McMahon.

On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), host RJ City joked that Ospreay was missing out by not moving to Florida. He claimed that all the greatest wrestlers live in Orlando, alluding to the location of WWE's Performance Center.

"No, they don't, though," said Ospreay. "That's the thing, that's a lie. That's a lie because I'm not there." [From 03:47 to 03:50]

Former WWE writer thinks Triple H made a mistake in missing out on Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay officially signed with AEW late last year but was given the chance to finish up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling before he began his tenure. He made his official debut at this year's Revolution pay-per-view and has since wrestled multiple times on Wednesday Night Dynamite.

Even the more casual fans among AEW's audience were aware of Ospreay's acclaim as a wrestler, but the 30-year-old has shocked many in the industry with his passionate promos since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that Triple H dropped the ball when The Aerial Assassin signed with All Elite Wrestling. Prinze Jr. went on to call Ospreay one of the greatest wrestlers in the world:

"WWE fumbled this so bad, and Will [Ospreay] talked about this in an interview. He was like, 'Yo, it was basically,' and I'm paraphrasing, 'it was an NXT contract, or it was millions of dollars at AEW. Peace. The fact that they didn't know this dude could cut a promo — forget the fact that he's arguably the best wrestler in the world today, it might not even be arguable. I'm saying arguable just to respect other wrestlers out there who maybe I haven't seen — his work on the mic is top notch. This dude is a top, top star. A top, top star. I cannot wait to see where he goes."

Will Ospreay is set to face Bryan Danielson in a first-time-ever dream match at AEW Dynasty on April 21. With his current trajectory, it's believed by many that the 30-year-old could be a World Champion by the end of the year.

